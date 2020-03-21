U.S. NEWS

FAA Halts Flights To New York City Airports

In an alert posted online, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration is temporarily halting flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affects Philadelphia International Airport.

MORE:

New York City Coronavirus U.S. Travel Covid 19 Airport
CONVERSATIONS