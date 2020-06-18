Pop Duo Pays Tribute To Stonewall's World-Changing Legacy In New Video

Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile didn’t expect to be releasing new music amid a prolonged period of civil unrest. Still, they believe current events around the world have made their artistic mission more vital.

Based in New York, the real-life couple perform together as Fab the Duo. They’re set to drop their five-song debut EP, “Our Love Is Resistance,” Friday.

HuffPost got a sneak peek at the music video for the EP’s bluesy, gospel-inspired title track, viewable above. In it, Driscoll and Eprile sing to a group of parishioners inside a West Village church. After leaving the church, the men head to the Stonewall Inn, where a peaceful protest is taking place. The clip concludes with the couple sharing a tender embrace as demonstrators warmly look on.

Describing their union as “a whole movement” rather than a straightforward musical act, Fab the Duo told HuffPost they are hopeful their new song and video will be seen as “an important addition to the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ Pride Month.”

Courtesy photo Fab the Duo members Greg Driscoll (left) and Brendan Eprile at New York's Stonewall Inn.

“We believe that this song’s message is more important now than ever,” the pair said in an email. “Everything that is going on in the world only strengthens our message and proves that love will always win over hate.”

Driscoll, 24, and Eprile, 25, met on Tinder. As a mixed-race couple, they say they’ve come to view their own relationship as “an act of resistance.”

Regarding “Our Love Is Resistance,” they looked to the 1969 Stonewall uprising, historically seen as the start of the modern LGBTQ rights movement, for inspiration.

“We wanted to write an anthem for anyone who faces discrimination for who they love — interracial relationships, trans relationships and gay relationships,” they said.

Fab the Duo released their first single, “I Want a Man,” last year. They followed that up in February with “No Prince Charming” featuring rapper Mariahlynn of “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” That song’s music video debuted via Billboard and was also featured by The Advocate.

Drawing from the worlds of pop, rock and musical theater, Fab the Duo hope their new EP will encourage listeners to practice self-love.

“We want queer people and everyone who is different from the status quo to feel like they can be their true selves and still find love and success and live fulfilling lives,” they said.