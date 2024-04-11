Let me take you back to a few years ago, when you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing about slugging, a skin care practice that many dermatologists say can do wonders for improving hydration and more. Fast forward to the present and TikTok has revealed a new and possibly improved take on slugging called face basting — only this time the trend involves using butt paste in place of petroleum jelly.

“Skin basting refers to applying a zinc-based cream on your face

overnight to improve hydration and gain additional benefits from the

anti-inflammatory properties of zinc,” explained Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York.

If you’re wondering what butt paste is, you may not have hung out much with babies.

Just like slugging, butt paste (diaper cream, to be precise) is a thick and occlusive product that’s applied as the last step of your nighttime skin care routine to trap in moisture by way of preventing transepidermal water loss. The goal is to increase the effectiveness of the skin care products layered underneath.

The difference between slugging and face basting, as Camp mentioned, lies in the inclusion of zinc-oxide, a mineral that can influence the activity of immune cells, and reduce redness, irritation and inflammation caused by bacteria build-up.

Camp also reminded us that, similar to slugging, skin basting is a method best used for dry skin types and possibly not always ideal for acne-prone skin, since the thick consistency of the rash ointment could potentially block pores.

“Retinoids and retinols can cause skin irritation in the form of redness, dryness, itching and flaking. Skin basting may be an option to help skin recover from this type of reaction,” Camp said with the disclaimer that the two ingredients (retinoids and zinc-oxide) shouldn’t be used at the same time.

Whether you’re someone who has formerly reaped the benefits of traditional skin slugging and want to kick it up a notch or someone who’s just curious about this new iteration, peruse the upcoming selection of zinc-oxide diaper creams, pastes and ointments.