Dermatologists Explain Why TikTokers Are Slathering Their Face In Butt Paste

Face basting is the latest skin care trend that offers intense hydration and reduced inflammation.
Triple Paste diaper rash cream, Boudreaux's maximum strength butt paste and Burt's Bees diaper rash ointment.
Let me take you back to a few years ago, when you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing about slugging, a skin care practice that many dermatologists say can do wonders for improving hydration and more. Fast forward to the present and TikTok has revealed a new and possibly improved take on slugging called face basting — only this time the trend involves using butt paste in place of petroleum jelly.

“Skin basting refers to applying a zinc-based cream on your face
overnight to improve hydration and gain additional benefits from the
anti-inflammatory properties of zinc,” explained Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York.

If you’re wondering what butt paste is, you may not have hung out much with babies.

Just like slugging, butt paste (diaper cream, to be precise) is a thick and occlusive product that’s applied as the last step of your nighttime skin care routine to trap in moisture by way of preventing transepidermal water loss. The goal is to increase the effectiveness of the skin care products layered underneath.

The difference between slugging and face basting, as Camp mentioned, lies in the inclusion of zinc-oxide, a mineral that can influence the activity of immune cells, and reduce redness, irritation and inflammation caused by bacteria build-up.

Camp also reminded us that, similar to slugging, skin basting is a method best used for dry skin types and possibly not always ideal for acne-prone skin, since the thick consistency of the rash ointment could potentially block pores.

“Retinoids and retinols can cause skin irritation in the form of redness, dryness, itching and flaking. Skin basting may be an option to help skin recover from this type of reaction,” Camp said with the disclaimer that the two ingredients (retinoids and zinc-oxide) shouldn’t be used at the same time.

Whether you’re someone who has formerly reaped the benefits of traditional skin slugging and want to kick it up a notch or someone who’s just curious about this new iteration, peruse the upcoming selection of zinc-oxide diaper creams, pastes and ointments.

A medicated ointment with oat extract
The Triple Paste medicated ointment is one of most popular diaper ointments on Amazon and also the same product used by the TikTok dermatologist who brought face basting to fame. The thick and creamy formula includes a relatively low concentration of zinc-oxide (12.8%) accompanied by nourishing oat extract for instant soothing power and beeswax for creating that essential protective barrier.
$16.12+ at Amazon$22.39 at Target$16.97 at Walmart
A 40% zinc oxide paste
This adorably packaged "butt paste" is certainly a classic staple among parents and caregivers and the max strength formula contains a 40% concentration of zinc-oxide for extra anti-inflammatory power. Free from dyes, preservatives, parabens and talc, Bourdreaux's offers an ultra-protective and moisture-sealing barrier and claims to instantly soothe any irritation.
$4.94+ at Amazon$5.27+ at Target$4.94+ at Walmart
An oil-enriched diaper rash cream
This 40% zinc-oxide cream from the beloved Burt's Bees brand is completely natural and made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Aside from its active ingredient, the ointment is bursting with nourishing and skin-loving oils like sweet almond and jojoba seed as well as shea butter, a trusted ingredient that softens skin, eases irritation and even symptoms of eczema.
Two-pack: $17.09 at Amazon$7.19 at Target$10.44 at Walmart
A soothing and lanolin-infused diaper cream
Created by the same brand famed for the Weleda Skin Food, this equally protective and ultra-rich diaper cream contains a nourishing blend of sesame and sweet almond oil as well as soothing chamomile and calendula. The 12% zinc-oxide formula also boasts lanolin, an extremely hydrating ingredient that can help skin retain water, remain supple and improve the appearance of fine lines caused by dryness.
$13.28 at Amazon$12.39 at Target$17.51 at Walmart
A healing Aquaphor diaper rash cream
If you're a seasoned skin slugger, you've most likely used Aquaphor Healing Ointment as your slugging product of choice. Now you can try their take on diaper cream, like this three-in-one formula that features a 15% concentration of zinc-oxide. Additionally, this ointment is fortified with panthenol, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin and works as a hydrating emollient.
Three-pack: $21.29 at Amazon$7.67 at Target$7.47 at Walmart
