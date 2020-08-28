CORONAVIRUS

9 Pretty And Practical Face Mask Chains

Help stop the spread of COVID-19 and look stylish at the same time.

There have been many iterations of lockdown, including evolving guidance on face coverings. We now know that face masks are the best defense we have against spreading the coronavirus.

And as “Tiger King” season gave way to tie-dye season, face mask trends changed, too. There are now tons of cute options — and even ways to accessorize them.

We’re especially hooked on face mask chains.

These face mask holders seem like a no-brainer: They’re perfect for easily removing and putting on your mask, as well as for keeping it handy so you don’t forget to leave the house with it. Plus, they just look really pretty.

Below, find nine of our favorite face mask chains, from dainty to gold-plated, to look safe and stylish.

Second Wind Tina Mask
Second Wind
Get the Second Wind Tina mask for $65.
Naita US Blush Face Mask Chain with White Face Mask
Etsy
Get the Naita US blush face mask chain with face mask from Etsy for $32.50.
Nohemn by Nohelia Face Mask Necklace
Etsy
Get the Nohemn by Nohelia face mask necklace from Etsy for $21.99.
Dua770 Face Mask Chain
Etsy
Get the Dua770 face mask chain from Etsy for $9.90.
The Darling Corner Face Mask Chain
Etsy
Get the Darling Corner face mask chain for $10.
Lady Grey Curb Mask Chain
Grey Lady
Get the Lady Grey curb 14-karate gold-plated mask chain for $108.
White House Black Market Convertible Mask Necklace
White House Black Market
Get the White House Black Market convertible mask necklace for $15.
Donni Acetate Mask / Sunny Chain
Donni
Get the Donni acetate mask / sunny chain for $88.
Reuven Designs Face Mask Gold Chain
Etsy
Get the Reuven Designs face mask gold chain from Etsy for $14.50.

