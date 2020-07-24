HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

By now you know that wearing a face mask is probably the easiest thing you can do to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But as coronavirus face masks become a part of everyday life, you might be in search of ways to make wearing a face mask more comfortable.

It was only a matter of time before we found a fashionable and practical way to secure our face masks around our necks with mask chains, lanyards and holders.

These days, you’ll find metal chains, beaded straps and woven lanyards that let your mask hang around your neck like a necklace when you don’t want to tuck it into your pocket or purse or hold it in your hand.

These mask holders have little clips or clamps that attach to the sides of your mask, leaving the ear loops free so you can still wear it comfortably.

Some come in stylish designs that look more like jewelry: face mask gold and silver metal chains and face mask straps with pearls and multicolored beading.

You can also find face mask lanyards for kids in fun prints and soft textures that are a good option for kids who might have a habit of losing or dropping their masks. These kids’ mask accessories should be on your school supply shopping list for 2020.

For DIYers, you might even repurpose existing eyeglass chains into mask holders. What was once reserved exclusively for grandmas and those embracing the granny chic trend can be adapted into practical and glamorous mask holders. Just make sure they have a clip so you can secure them to the sides of your mask.

If you’re looking for ways to make wearing a mask more comfortable, we’ve rounded up chains, straps and lanyards that hold your face mask around your neck so you won’t lose track of it.