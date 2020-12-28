The Year 2020, As Told Through Face Masks

If 2020 were a story, it would be one that can be told without saying a word. This year, we wore our hearts on our sleeves — or rather, our faces.

What should not have been considered a political act — wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus — lent itself to taking a stand against police brutality and racism, to support presidential candidates, to evoke laughter, and even to make a fashion statement this year.

All over the country people used their protective gear to send messages and exhibit self-expression. Face masks will continue to play a role in 2021, but for better or worse, we’ll never forget this year.

Below, a look back at 2020, as told by our many face masks.