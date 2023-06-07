ShoppingWildfiresmasks

N95 Face Masks For COVID Can Help With Wildfire Smoke. Stock Up Now.

They can block up to 95% of smoke particles in the air. Mask up (again).

If you’ve put your COVID face masks into retirement, it’s time to start wearing them again if you live in the large region of the United States that’s currently affected by wildfires in Canada.

HuffPost reports that scientists have documented that air from the Midwest to the East Coast is blanketed in smoke containing disease-causing particles that make it difficult and even dangerous to go outside, especially for those with respiratory issues.

The good news is that N95 masks can filter out 95% of smoke particles, according to California’s health department. The best thing to do is stay inside and limit your outdoor activities, but if you need to venture outdoors you can protect yourself with an N95 or a KN95 mask (only N95 masks are approved for healthcare use in the U.S., but KN95 masks have many of the same protective properties).

Below is a roundup of masks should you need to protect yourself.

Bona Fide Masks
A pack of 10 highly-rated KN95 masks
Powecom’s multi-filtration KN95 face masks (the Chinese equivalent of the U.S. N95 mask) come from Bona Fide Masks, the exclusive distributor of the brand's face coverings in the U.S. and Canada, and have a filtration efficiency of equal to or greater than 95%. They are made with a melt-blown polypropylene cotton filter layer meant to help improve breathability.
Adult size: $12 at Bona Fide MasksKid's size: $13 at Bona Fide Masks
MaskC
A colorful 10-pack of KN95 masks
During the height of the pandemic, celebrities including Hillary Duff and JLo were seen sporting some of MaskC's lineup of colorful and fashionable looking masks. This pack of five-ply KN95s feature earthy shades like clay, rose and tan, which can easily blend with any outfit.
$39 at MaskC
Amazon
A 30-pack of true N95 masks with an antibacterial layer
These 4-layer N95 masks were tested and certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for filtering out at least 95% of airborne particles, according to the NIOSH database. Beyond that, these medium-sized respirator masks contain a patented anti-bacterial and antiviral layer that inactivates contagious particles within minutes for even greater protection. (They also come in large.)
$75.90 at Amazon
