PSA: Face Masks Don't Work Very Well In The Rain

In the center of the masks is a material that’s better at trapping viruses, he explained, but if that gets wet, damaged or displaced, the mask becomes “useless.”

It’s important to remember your breath alone on the mask will be enough to slowly disintegrate it. A general rule of thumb is that they should be replaced after three hours regardless, Hunter said.

Other masks such as the N95 mask, as well as cloth face coverings, are also more vulnerable in damp weather. Government guidance states a person must change their face covering “if it becomes damp or if you’ve touched it.”

The World Health Organization’s guidance on face masks also urges people to “replace masks as soon as they become damp with a new clean, dry mask.”

It’s best to take a few spare masks out with you, just in case.