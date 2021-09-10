Style & Beauty

COVID Face Masks That Are Nice Enough To Wear To Weddings

Here are some safe and stylish face coverings for women and menfor the endless 2021 wedding season.

After so many 2020 weddings were rescheduled for this year, 2021 is feeling like a non-stop parade of marital celebrations. But meanwhile, the COVID-19 delta variant is raging, bringing a serious increase in coronavirus cases across the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in certain indoor public places, especially in areas of the country with surging COVID-19 cases. So if you’re attending an indoor wedding, that means it’s best to mask up.

Luckily, as we’ve learned over the past 17 months, a face covering can actually be a fun and stylish accessory. And there are now countless options on the market fitting for a variety of different occasions.

The CDC recommends masks have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, and studies have suggested materials like silk and tightly woven cotton are highly effective at keep out aerosol droplets that could carry COVID-19. It’s also important to make sure your masks fit your face well and completely cover your nose and mouth.

With those guidelines in mind, we’ve rounded up 26 safe and stylish options that look nice enough to wear to a more formal event like a wedding.

Cynthia Rowley
Get the Embroidered Cotton Mask for $40.
Lele Sadoughi
Get the Lagoon Sweetheart Face Masks for $20.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Get the Jennifer Behr Scattered Swarovski Pearl Face Mask for $198.
Alice and Olivia
Get the Abbi Structured Face Mask for $15.
Banana Republic Factory
Get the Adult Contour Face Mask for $18.
Birdy Grey
Get the Pale Blush Bridesmaid Face Mask for $5.
Draper James
Get the Magnolia Floral Face Mask for $5.99.
BaubleBar
Get the Blush Face Mask Set for $8.
Amazon
Get the Duul.ce Lace Face Mask for $9.95.
Nordstrom
Get the Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering for $39.
Urban Outfitters
Get the Marcella Reusable Face Mask Set for $38.
Amazon
Get the Weddingstar Cactus Flowers Cloth Face Mask for $9.99.
Lele Sadoughi
Get the Picnic Face Masks for $20.
Birdy Grey
Get the Dusty Blue Bridesmaid Face Mask for $5.
Tie Bar
Get the Cotton Navy Masks for $30.
Etsy/shubhams
Get the Leaf Texture Golden Sequin White Motif Embroidered Embellishment Face Mask for $13.49.
Amazon
Get the Sparkle Washable Face Mask for $4.49.
BaubleBar
Get the Multi Face Mask Set for $8.
Madewell
Get the Three-Pack Face Masks for $14.99.
Amazon
Get the Mulberry Silk Face Mask for $16.99.
Gap
Get the Full-Coverage Accordion Mask for $15.
ASOS
Get the Only & Sons Face Coverings for $24.
Amazon
Get the Woplagyreat Breathable Face Mask for $11.99.
Cilque
Get the Plush Silk Face Mask for $24.
Amazon
Get the WeCare Disposable Marble Gold Masks for $21.98.
Lele Sadoughi
Get the Classic Pearl Face Masks for $25.
