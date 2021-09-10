HuffPost

After so many 2020 weddings were rescheduled for this year, 2021 is feeling like a non-stop parade of marital celebrations. But meanwhile, the COVID-19 delta variant is raging, bringing a serious increase in coronavirus cases across the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in certain indoor public places, especially in areas of the country with surging COVID-19 cases. So if you’re attending an indoor wedding, that means it’s best to mask up.

Luckily, as we’ve learned over the past 17 months, a face covering can actually be a fun and stylish accessory. And there are now countless options on the market fitting for a variety of different occasions.

The CDC recommends masks have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, and studies have suggested materials like silk and tightly woven cotton are highly effective at keep out aerosol droplets that could carry COVID-19. It’s also important to make sure your masks fit your face well and completely cover your nose and mouth.

With those guidelines in mind, we’ve rounded up 26 safe and stylish options that look nice enough to wear to a more formal event like a wedding.

