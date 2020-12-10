Video Shows How Much Face Shields Protect Against A 'Sneeze Vortex'

On their own, face shields can help protect the wearer from the bulk of larger droplets caused by a cough or sneeze a short distance away, but studies have found smaller aerosols can travel up and underneath the shield.

A study of healthcare workers found wearing a face shield reduced exposure to flu by 96% in the period immediately after a cough – from 18 inches away. But in the context of a smaller aerosol, the face shield was less effective, blocking only 68% of the cough.

In the half an hour period after a cough, during which the aerosol had dispersed throughout the room and larger particles had settled, the face shield was less effective, the study found ― with researchers concluding that people wearing face shields can still inhale infectious airborne particles.

“They cannot be used as a substitute for respiratory protection when it is needed,” researchers said of face shields.