Style & Beauty

'Face Taping' Is A Wrinkle-Erasing TikTok Trend, But Does It Work?

Your social feeds are full of tips and tricks to “tape away” wrinkles, but dermatologists warn there can be long-term ramifications.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Max Chernishev / 500px via Getty Images

In theory, it sounds like a good idea: yank back your most wrinkly skin, tape it in place to prevent it it from moving, and wake up looking years younger. Do it nightly and, supposedly, you can see results in as soon as a week.

“Face taping” has been trending on social media as a gravity-fighting at-home skin care hack. (Missed those posts? Check out the trendsetters here, here or here.)

But what’s behind this trend, and will it really work? We talked to experts to find out.

“Face taping may be a viral trend right now, but it’s certainly not a new practice, since people have been doing this for ages,” said Dr. Rebecca Marcus, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of skin care company Maei MD.

“It involves applying tape to the skin to pull wrinkles taut for an immediate lifting effect, or wearing tape overnight to prevent movement of muscles and decrease the likelihood of wrinkles forming and becoming deeply etched into the skin,” she explained.

‘A Quick But Temporary Fix’

Proponents claim a whole host of benefits, from long-term reduction of wrinkles to lymphatic drainage. But what do our experts think?

The most positive response was from dermatologist Dr. Roberta Del Campo, and even she had reservations: “I’m on the fence about it, but I have many patients who swear by it,” she said. “I did try it myself at night and I saw a smoothing effect in the morning.”

But Del Campo cautioned that there might be long-term repercussions. “Theoretically speaking, long-term use may actually cause the muscles to overcompensate, leading to stronger muscles trying to work through the tape,” she said. “When muscles become thicker from working harder, this ultimately can lead to deeper lines.”

Her suggestion? “I recommend avoiding nightly taping, but rather trying it [at] night only in the several days leading up to an important event,” Del Campo said. “This will give you a softened look for that time, but you won’t have the potential risk of muscle hypertrophy, which is that increase and growth of muscle cells, that could happen with long-term regular use.”

Dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick said that “individuals looking for a quick, albeit temporary, fix may want to try this out, but to be honest, there are better and more effective options out there to reduce wrinkles.”

“That said, makeup artists have utilized face lift tape as a way to get people red-carpet ready,” she continued.

‘More Harm Than Good’

Other experts were adamantly opposed to the idea of ever letting tape anywhere near your face.

“Aside from being unrealistic to use a piece of tape to keep your face in place throughout the night, it can do more harm than good,” said plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Horn. “Using tape, especially a type that’s supposed to hold your skin down for a whole night, can damage the skin barrier when you take it off. It can cause redness, irritation and acne breakouts. The adhesive must be incredibly tight and therefore, uncomfortable to use for an extended time.”

“Individuals looking for a quick, albeit temporary, fix may want to try this out, but to be honest, there are better and more effective options out there to reduce wrinkles," said dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick.
Galina Zhigalova / EyeEm via Getty Images
“Individuals looking for a quick, albeit temporary, fix may want to try this out, but to be honest, there are better and more effective options out there to reduce wrinkles," said dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick.

Dermatologist Dr. Angelo P. Thrower noted that people usually try face-taping at home and without supervision by a professional.

“That, combined with the multiple variables present in an uncontrolled environment, could result in skin lesions or other problems,” he said. “While it might seem like a harmless procedure, the skin on the face is delicate, and the glue on the tape may cause many other problems. I don’t recommend doing this at home because it doesn’t really work.”

Marcus echoed that point.

“Honestly, I don’t see any point in doing this,” Marcus said. “I would prefer that my patients focus on using quality skincare ingredients and in-office procedures to stimulate collagen that supports the rejuvenation of their skin.”

And It Doesn’t Even Last That Long

“It’s not going be a long-term wrinkle solution,” said Joie Tavernise, a medical esthetician and founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare.

Marcus agreed: “Once tape is removed, skin will return to its resting state, so any effect will last only until the tape is removed.”

And dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital, said the same: “There aren’t studies, research or science behind this practice, and the effects are very short-lived.”

Sensitive Skin? Be Cautious

Experts warned the trend could be rough on your skin, particularly if it’s sensitive.

“Before applying adhesive, I would make sure to try a small patch test to exclude the possibility that your skin will react to the adhesive,” Marcus said.

Robinson added: “I would caution people with sensitive skin, eczema or rosacea to steer clear of this practice, as it could worsen their skin. The adhesive in tape can be irritating and or cause an allergic reaction in predisposed patients.”

If you insist on trying face taping, don’t use transparent tape, duct tape or any other household tape. Look for brands of face tape that have clinical studies to back them up.
Galina Zhigalova / EyeEm via Getty Images
If you insist on trying face taping, don’t use transparent tape, duct tape or any other household tape. Look for brands of face tape that have clinical studies to back them up.

‘More Work Than It’s Worth’

“I’m never against trying skin care trends, but personally, I feel that with the advanced technology, products and techniques we have to combat wrinkles, this seems like more work than it’s worth,” Tavernise said. “I believe in investing your time and money into efficacious treatments and products that are made to target wrinkles and fine lines.”

If you really want to give this a try, make sure you have the right equipment, she added. “Don’t use any other product than one that has been made for this specific purpose,” Tavernise said. “Transparent tape, duct tape or any other household tape contain adhesives and are not made to be applied to the face. Look for brands that have clinical studies to back them up and ones that have been reviewed.”

Or try something else altogether. “Instead of spending time and effort taping your face at home, I recommend investing in a good skin care routine which includes daily sunscreen application and perhaps retinol,” said dermatologist Dr. Reid Maclellan, adjunct faculty at Harvard Medical School and founder and CEO of dermatology company Cortina.

Finally, consider these wise words from Tavernise: “It’s important to be a little cautious and skeptical when it comes to skin care trends on TikTok. As we know, things are not always as they seem online, and it’s always best to be gentle with your skin and consult your skincare professional when you can.”

If you want to prevent wrinkles from happening in the first place, sunscreen is the best start. Check out our picks below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Target
Bliss Block Star daily sunscreen (SPF 30)
Zeichner highly recommends this mineral sunscreen. In addition to mineral filters, it contains an antioxidant that neutralizes free radical damage, which hampers collagen production and hyperpigmentation. It also has a smooth, silky finish, making it a great option for those who don't like the feeling of sunscreen on their skin.
$25.99 at Target
2
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals daily brightening sunscreen (SPF 30)
Not only does this sunscreen have a lightweight finish, but it also hydrates and brightens as it protects against harmful UV rays. With regular use, active ingredients like tranexamic acid, glycerin, mica and niacinamide nourish dry skin, brighten the complexion, and reduce the look of discoloration and damage.
$56 at Dermstore
3
Sephora
Paula's Choice Resist hydrating fluid (SPF 50)
A personal favorite, this oil-free liquid sunscreen is a great choice for anyone with acneic or oily skin. The weightless consistency and silky slip leave skin glowing without looking greasy — it's like using an Instagram filter in real life. Oat and green tea extracts calm redness and irritation while black elderberry, goji and pomegranate extracts protect against environmental damage. The high SPF is just the icing on the cake.
$35 at Sephora
4
Amazon
Isntree hyaluronic acid sun gel (SPF 50)
I've sung this sunscreen's praises in the past, and you won't find me stopping now — it's a cult fave for a reason. SPF 50 keeps skin safe from UV rays while eight different kinds of hyaluronic acid soothe and hydrate the skin. It looks like your skin but better, doesn't pill under makeup or over skin care products and at $26, it won't break the bank. Just be sure to get your hands on it quickly, because this sunscreen sells out quickly and often.
$26 at Amazon
5
Sephora
Supergoop Glow Screen (SPF 40)
This Supergoop sunscreen is my go-to for a glowy no-makeup look. It's hydrating while also acting as a primer, making it the perfect base for days where you want to boost your makeup look with a hint of shimmer. Those with oily skin might want to layer it over a more mattifying SPF and limit it to just the high points of the face, as it is a bit thicker than the aforementioned sunscreens. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, sea lavender and cocoa peptides nourish, moisturize and provide antioxidant protection against free radicals and blue light damage.
$36 at Sephora
6
Glossier
Glossier Invisible Shield daily sunscreen (SPF 35)
For daily use, Glossier's sunscreen is a great option if you're only facing the elements walking to and from the office. It's a slightly lower SPF than I'd prefer, but it has a lovely lightweight, watery-gel finish that doesn't leave a white cast, which is ideal for darker skin tones. An antioxidant complex with vitamin E, P, broccoli, and aloe leaf extracts neutralizes free radicals.
$25 at Glossier
7
Dermstore
Elta MD UV Clear facial sunscreen (SPF 46)
In addition to being a dermatologist fave, this Elta MD sunscreen is another staple in my repertoire. (Shocking, I know.) It's specially formulated for those with acne-prone skin and enriched with niacinamide and lactic acid to hydrate, refine the skin, clear pores and reduce shine thanks to a slightly matte finish.
$39 at Dermstore
8
tk
Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops (SPF 50)
If money is no object, then consider investing in Dr. Barbara Sturm's broad-spectrum sunscreen. It's a unique, cutting-edge serum that is feather-light while still moisturizing and protecting the skin thanks to hyaluronic acid, green tea leaf extract and an antioxidant complex that fights premature aging and helps to repair and regenerate damaged skin cells.
$145 at Sephora
9
Cellular MD
Cellular MD lotion (SPF & EPF 30+)
Enjoy the benefits of SPF protection with a daily moisturizer that fights sun and environmental damage, protects against blue light and boosts skin's overall health. While it is also on the lower spectrum of SPF, it's an easy everyday sunscreen when you're not expecting to be outside for hours at a time. It has a sheer finish and is infused with antioxidants and proteins that not only protect the skin but repair existing sun damage. Best of all, 10% of proceeds go to Camp Sundown.
$57 at Cellular MD
10
Sephora
Biossance sheer mineral sunscreen (SPF 30)
Made with sugarcane-derived squalane, this Biossance sunscreen is at once nearly weightless and incredibly nourishing and hydrating. Reef-safe zinc oxide creates a protective barrier that reflects UVA and UVB rays, while water lily calms irritated skin and squalane locks in moisture. It has a dewy finish that doesn't look greasy and is a great addition to any daily routine.
$30 at Sephora
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An instant-dry mineral stick with an ultra-sheer finish

11 Compact Sunscreens So That You Never Forget To Reapply

Beautyskin care dermatology

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Is Diet Soda Really That Bad For You? Here’s The Truth.

Wellness

More And More People Have ‘Lifestyle Fatigue.’ Maybe You Do, Too.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Chefs Swear By These Canned Tomatoes For The Best-Tasting Sauce

Parenting

Is A Vegan Diet Safe For Kids?

Wellness

7 Sneaky Habits That Can Cause Heart Problems

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

New Study Suggest Frightening Reality About Teens And Fake News

Shopping

I Found The Perfect Little Black Dress For Every Occasion In Life

Shopping

My Grandma Swears By This $13 Kitchen Tool For Perfect Pies

Shopping

22 Products So Good Someone Literally Wrote A 5-Star Review This Week

Shopping

These Body Oils Offer Concentrated Hydration In One Simple Step

Shopping

34 Products People Who Work From Home Actually Use

Shopping

19 A+ Products For Packing Back-To-School Lunches

Shopping

The Best Hair Styling Tools At Walmart

Shopping

These $25 Cargo Pants Are TikTok’s Latest Viral Find

Shopping

This Ultra-Simple $12 Target Dress Has Reviewers Raving

Shopping

Skip The Pricy Salon Treatment — Fall’s Best Nail Trends Are At Target

Shopping

This Drugstore Gem May Be The Most Nourishing Way To Remove Your Makeup

Shopping

If You’re Serious About Making Good Pasta At Home, This Is The One Tool You Need

Wellness

7 Things Not To Say To Someone Who Has Lost A Loved One To Suicide

Relationships

Here's What It Means To Be 'Two-Spirit,' According To Native People

Shopping

The Best TikTok-Approved Affordable Beauty Products At Walmart

Travel

25 Too-Real Tweets About International Travel That Will Make You Laugh

Work/Life

5 Signs You Are Being 'Quiet Fired' From Your Job

Relationships

28 Tweets About The Weird Games That Couples Play

Shopping

If You Have Sensitive Skin, This Exfoliating Powder Is Worth The Investment

Food & Drink

Here's What Nutritionists Order When They Get Chinese Takeout

Shopping

37 Things That'll Have You Looking Stylish Immediately

Relationships

22 Hilarious Tweets About Wedding Registries

Wellness

Suicidal Thoughts Exist On A Spectrum. Here's What To Know About Each Type.

Food & Drink

'Dirty Soda' Is The TikTok Trend Of Your Dentist's Nightmares

Shopping

The Best Mascaras For Nonexistent Lashes, According To Makeup Artists

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 25 Years Ago

Travel

10 Of The Best National Parks To Visit In The Fall

Wellness

The Surprising Way A Lack Of Sleep Affects Your Life

Shopping

These Designer-Driven Brands Are Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Style & Beauty

Makeup Pros Reveal How They Camouflage Bad Tan Lines On Models And Actors

Food & Drink

If Spices Bother Your Stomach, Try Eating Them At This Time Of Day

Wellness

Fertility Treatment Puts Many Families In Debt. Here's How To Manage It.