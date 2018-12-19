Here's What You Need To Know About Facebook's Colossally Bad Year

In November, Facebook admitted that it hired a Republican opposition research firm to dig up dirt on billionaire philanthropist and prominent Democratic donor George Soros, a frequent target of anti-Semitic, right-wing conspiracy theories.

The social media giant enlisted the help of Definers Public Affairs last year, initially for tracking media coverage, after widespread criticism of the way Facebook largely dismissed its role in spreading misinformation campaigns during the 2016 election. But the firm’s work later expanded to include promoting negative coverage of Facebook’s rivals Apple and Google, as well as linking Facebook protesters and critics to Soros.

After The New York Times initially reported on the campaign, including that Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg oversaw it, Sandberg called the report “simply untrue,” saying that “I did not know we hired them or about the work they were doing, but I should have.”

But she later admitted that Definers’ work had “crossed my desk.”