Facebook Bans Donald Trump 'Indefinitely'

Facebook is “indefinitely” banning President Donald Trump from its platform, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he added. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said “exceptional circumstances” prompted the ban, focusing in particular on Trump’s decision to condone ― and not condemn ― Wednesday’s violence.

Given the exceptional circumstances, and the fact that the President has decided to condone rather than condemn yesterday’s violence at the Capital, we are extending the block we have placed on his accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) January 7, 2021

This means Trump won’t be allowed to use the platforms again as president, as President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!