Activists Shame Facebook For Sponsoring Brett Kavanaugh Dinner

To the delight of activists, the line to get into the dinner was at a standstill for well over an hour, which meant hundreds of attendees in tuxedos and fur coats had to stand there with the giant screen in plain view. Just feet away, a few dozen protesters were chanting “Shame!” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Kavanaugh has got to go!”

A Facebook spokesman declined to comment on Demand Justice’s protests.

Facebook has supported the Federalist Society, both the organization and its annual dinner, since at least 2013. It has also supported the American Constitution Society, the ideological counterpart of the Federalist Society, for the same period of time.

At least one person has quit Facebook over the controversy: rock legend Neil Young. Between the social media giant’s sponsorship of the Federalist Society event and “the false information regularly supplied to the public on Facebook, with its knowledge,” Young said it was time to delete his Facebook artist page.

Demand Justice plans to run more ads aimed at shaming other Gold Circle sponsors of the Federalist Society gala, including the law firms Consovoy McCarthy, Gibson Dunn, Kasowitz Benson Torres, Kirkland & Ellis, Sullivan & Cromwell, and WilmerHale.