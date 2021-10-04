Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Are All Down

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images Facebook and several other services the company owns have been down for several hours.

Facebook and its entire suite of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, began suffering an outage Monday completely preventing users from accessing the services.

The sites went down 9 a.m. on the West Coast, where the company has its San Francisco Bay Area headquarters, and had not come back online more than four hours later ― a stunningly long outage for one of the world’s biggest tech giants.

Facebook hasn’t said what’s causing the outage, but it’s unlikely to be related to a cybersecurity attack, two Facebook security team members told The New York Times, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The company acknowledged the problem on Twitter. There’s no word yet on when the services should go back online.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

The sites went down right as Facebook’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, was appearing live on CNBC to defend the company against a whistleblower’s accusations that it prioritizes profits over stopping hate speech and embraces algorithms that allow such rhetoric to thrive across its platforms. That whistleblower, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, is scheduled to testify before a Senate subcommittee Tuesday in a hearing about protecting kids online.

The outage is creating chaos within the company, a source told an Associated Press reporter, as all internal systems are reportedly down, too.

Source at Facebook: "it's mayhem over here, all internal systems are down too." Tells me employees are communicating amongst each other by text and by Outlook email. — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.