Twitter Users Are 'Meh' About Facebook's New Name Change

Moments after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that he would be rebranding the company as “Meta,” Twitter users reacted mostly with the first syllable of the name: “meh.”

Zuckerberg said the name “Facebook” just doesn’t encompass “everything we do” anymore, since the company now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset and more.

Advertisement

“Today we are seen as a social media company,” Zuckerberg said, according to the Associated Press. “But in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people.”

Since the announcement came after documents were leaked revealing all the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world, many Twitter users responded by either shrugging at the news or engaging in snark.

#BREAK Facebook's new company name is Meta



It still has all the same problems it had this morning. pic.twitter.com/3AROaibCeU — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) October 28, 2021

You know the old saying, "Never change your company name when you're hungry." — Church's Chicken (@ChurchsChicken) October 28, 2021

*comedian voice* isn't it meta that facebook thinks a name change will get us to forget that its hands are soaked in blood — Edward Ongweso Jr (redacted spooky) (@bigblackjacobin) October 28, 2021

Rebranding Facebook to Meta is last straw stuff for Zuckerberg before he launches sharks with laser beams attached to their heads — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) October 28, 2021

"facebook? never heard of them." - Zark Muckerberg, CEO of Meta pic.twitter.com/IoaYlwG7IQ — drew olanoff (@yoda) October 28, 2021

Facebook: We're changing our name to Meta!



The world: pic.twitter.com/3jZifneGEq — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) October 28, 2021

Meta accomplishes only one thing. It allows Mark Zuckerberg to say he’s not the CEO of Facebook.



He will now do less controversial things like build a new virtual universe where he can be king.



While running Facebook. — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) October 28, 2021

Can't have problems with Facebook if the company isn't called Facebook #Meta pic.twitter.com/AdZvrD1bWi — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) October 28, 2021

Now you get to say "I hate Meta", but you also get to say "I should delete my Facebook". — Fred Wood (@thatsmytrunks) October 28, 2021

Some of the jokes really got meta.

This would have been way more meta pic.twitter.com/qeNg8YZhvm — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 28, 2021