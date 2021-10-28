Twitter Users Are 'Meh' About Facebook's New Name Change

Moments after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that he would be rebranding the company as “Meta,” Twitter users reacted mostly with the first syllable of the name: “meh.”
Zuckerberg said the name “Facebook” just doesn’t encompass “everything we do” anymore, since the company now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset and more.
“Today we are seen as a social media company,” Zuckerberg said, according to the Associated Press. “But in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people.”
Since the announcement came after documents were leaked revealing all the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world, many Twitter users responded by either shrugging at the news or engaging in snark.
Some of the jokes really got meta.