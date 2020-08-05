Facebook Removes Video Posted By Trump Over 'Violation Of Platform Rules'

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a video by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said children are “almost immune” to COVID-19, with the company saying it violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesman said.

The spokesman said it was the first time that the social media company had removed a Trump post for coronavirus misinformation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook has also in the past removed posts by the Trump campaign which used symbols also used by Nazis. https://t.co/dH75PjB0J2 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 5, 2020

