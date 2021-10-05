Facebook Whistleblower Testifies About Company’s Harms Amid Leak Fallout

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is testifying before Congress Tuesday, where she’s expected to tell a Senate subcommittee how the social media giant puts “profits before people.”

Haugen’s claims are supported by tens of thousands of pages of internal Facebook research, which she previously provided to the Wall Street Journal.

The paper used them to inform a series of highly damaging articles about Facebook, alleging that, among other things, the company knew Instagram was “toxic” for teenagers even as it pursued strategies to sign up younger and younger children.

