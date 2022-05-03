Facetheory

The beauty market is flooded with skin care products that boast popular active ingredients aimed at improving skin health and appearance. Even the most seasoned beauty aficionados can find it overwhelming to parse through the myriad choices, especially when price points and efficacy claims tend to be all over the place.

There are, however, brands that prioritize providing high-quality active ingredients in their products while also keeping prices comparatively low. In North America, The Ordinary has cornered the market on that front for many years now. However, a new brand out of the U.K. has emerged to give them a run for their money: Facetheory.

I’ve tried a few of their products and was surprised to find that despite high levels of well-sourced active ingredients that are comparable to brands like Drunk Elephant, they’re priced significantly lower.

Facetheory is committed to developing straightforward products that are as effective as they are affordable. (We’re also quite drawn to the chic, minimalist packaging.) All their products are made in the U.K., but they deliver worldwide at price points that keep their products accessible for anyone who may want to upgrade their beauty routine but doesn’t want to spend too much money in the process.

Like The Ordinary, Facetheory’s formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, and the brand also prioritizes sustainability. Most of their products are available in amber glass jars with aluminum caps or 100% aluminum tubes that are easy to recycle. It’s a great option for people seeking great environmentally-friendly skin care products. They’re priced a touch higher than The Ordinary’s bestsellers, but I found that it’s justified by the complex formulations and, importantly for my acne-prone skin, comfortable textures that don’t cause breakouts. Even then, they’re still remarkably affordable, with prices starting around $11.99 and topping off around $35.

We’re particularly excited by their ingredients transparency. All of Facetheory’s products are free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES and mineral oils, and each product page gives thorough descriptions of each ingredient used.

Keep reading to get a sense of Facetheory’s product lineup and pick up a few for yourself to revitalize your skin care routine. Their formulations include an intriguing mix of popular actives like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, as well more unexpected ingredients like encapsulated melatonin and bacterial ferment extract.

