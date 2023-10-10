This Steamy Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Fair Play” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new erotic thriller first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January but joined Netflix on Oct. 6 after a limited theatrical release on Sept. 29. So far, reviews from critics have been mostly positive.

Advertisement

“Fair Play” stars Phoebe Dynevor of “Bridgerton” fame and Alden Ehrenreich as a young engaged couple working at a cutthroat hedge fund. After one of the pair receives a promotion, their relationship begins to unravel in spectacular fashion.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services, including Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement

The black comedy slasher film “Totally Killer” is currently trending on Amazon Prime Video following its release on Oct. 6.

Kiernan Shipka plays a teen who travels back in time to 1987 to help her mother prevent the brutal murders of her three friends. Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park also star.

In keeping with the spooky season vibes, another scary movie is the top film on Hulu right now. “The Boogeyman” is based on a short story by Stephen King and follows a grieving family under attack by a supernatural being.

“The Boogeyman” was originally set to premiere on the streaming service but instead had a theatrical release in June after positive test screenings.

Advertisement

Also known as “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,” this 2005 animated musical fantasy is the second most popular movie on Max at the moment.

Set in a fictional Victorian-era village in the U.K., the movie features the voices of Helena Bonham Carter (as the titular bride), Johnny Depp, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman and Albert Finney.

If your Halloween traditions involve watching the beloved Peanuts classic, take heed! “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ this spooky season.

Advertisement

The 1966 American animated television special centers around the children of the Peanuts comic and how they celebrate Halloween ― with Linus notably sitting in the pumpkin patch to await the mythical Great Pumpkin.