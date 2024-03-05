ShoppingAmazonSustainabilityCoffee

These Fair Trade Coffees Will Make You Feel Better About Your Caffeine Fix

It's easier than you think to get more responsibly sourced coffee -- it's on Amazon.
Bones Coffee Company single origin coffee and Death Wish Coffee Co. in medium roast.
If you saw the recent news about a major coffee chain being sued by a consumer advocacy group for alleged false advertising about their sourcing practices, you may find yourself on the hunt for more transparently-sourced coffee beans.

Luckily, there are plenty of coffee companies and roasters out there making an effort to be socially responsible with their brews — several of which you can find on Amazon, a place you’re probably already frequenting for just about all of your consumer needs.

If you’re wondering exactly what sets these beans apart, know that they are certified by organizations like Fairtrade International, Fair Trade USA or the Rainforest Alliance that uphold a strict set of standards and guidelines for doing business. These rules are designed to protect the environment, create transparency within supply chains and promote livable and fair wages and working conditions for vulnerable working communities.

Feel more confident about your morning cup of java by shopping the selection of highly rated fair trade coffee in the list ahead. Each one bears the certification from one of the above mentioned organizations and are all conveniently available on Amazon.

1
Amazon
A popular roast with four ethical certifications
Founded in 2012, Death Wish Coffee offers a variety of bold-flavors from their rich dark roast featuring hints of chocolate and cherry to their blueberry and vanilla flavored coffee. Death Wish's beans are certified USDA organic and have been Fair Trade certified for sustainable farming practices, worker well-being and for using materials harvested from responsibly managed forests. These are pre-ground beans ready to be used in your standard brewers or pour-over coffee makers, however Death Wish has a selection of whole beans and K-Cups as well.
16-ounce ground bag: $15.73+ at Amazon16-ounce whole beans: $17.98+ at Amazon50 K-Pods: $42.73+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Traceable and seasonably sourced coffee
Ethical Bean Coffee prides itself on using beans that are not only Fairtrade International-certified, but are seasonally sourced to help preserve biodiversity of the environment and can be fully traced from harvest to cup using the QR code on the back of each package. These organic whole beans come in six different roasts, including an option for espresso, and have a total of five different sustainability features including worker well-being and responsible farming.
Medium roast: $10.92 at AmazonMedium dark roast: $10.92 at AmazonEspresso: $10.92 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A carbon-negative coffee
Available in roasts from both Nicaragua and Peru, as well as brew specifically for cold press coffee preparation, the Tiny Footprint Coffee company plants 54 pounds worth of carbon-sucking trees for every four pounds of carbon it takes them to grow coffee. This carbon-negative and organic brand is also Fair Trade certified and works closely with reforestation efforts along the Northwestern Andes of Ecuador.
Dark roast: $17.49 at AmazonMedium roast: $18.49 at AmazonCold press: $17.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A single-origin coffee in tons of fun flavors
What you can expect from the Bones Coffee Company is a never-ending selection of flavor profiles that range from fruity cereal to maple bacon. But for the less adventurous coffee drinkers among us, their line of single-origin beans hail from regions like Ethiopia, Sumatra and Costa Rica in classic roasts boasting bold delicious taste. The company sources all their beans from farms that have been certified by the Rainforest Alliance, an international organization dedicated to protect the environment and farming communities.
12-ounce ground bag: $16+ at Amazon12-ounce whole beans: $17.99+ at Amazon12 K-Cups: $19.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A gut-healthy coffee
Four Sigmatic harnesses the supposed benefits of probiotics and mushrooms to craft an organic coffee that promises to support gut health. Their blends include various mushrooms like turkey tail, chaga and lion's mane, but don't worry, the company claims you won't taste them at all. Their organic beans are all Fair Trade certified and manufactured on responsibly managed farms that protect the rights and interest of their workers.
12-ounce ground bag: $19.89 at Amazon24 K-cups: $25.49 at Amazon10-pack of instant coffee: $12.75 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A certified specialty coffee
Certified by Fair Trade USA, Jo Coffee sources only speciality Arabica coffee beans that also happen to be Kosher and organic. Roasts like their popular Wild Jo offer an intense flavor with notes of dark cocoa and dark brown sugar, though they offer lighter and medium flavors as well. Grab their coffee in whole beans, grounds and pods compatible with your Nespresso or Keurig.
12-ounce whole beans: $13.99 at Amazon12-ounce ground bag: $13.99 at Amazon24 K-Cups: $18.98 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An instant coffee with four sustainable features
Mount Hagen specializes in instant coffee that's been freeze-dried to seal in freshness, aroma and rich coffee taste. This organic coffee is certified by Fairtrade International on four different qualifications including worker well-being, biodiversity and for sourcing materials using sustainable practices both for forestry and farming.
Caffeinated: $11.29 at AmazonDecaf: $12.27 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A Black-owned coffee brand
Co-founded by friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, Blk&Bold coffee is a Black-owned coffee brand that is certified by Fair Trade USA and is also Certified B Corporation, meaning it's a business that's been proven to demonstrate high social and environmental performance. Blk&Bold offers a few different roasts and blends on Amazon, like their popular Rise & Grnd which is a medium roast bursting with nutty, caramel flavor.
12-ounce bag coffee: $10+ at Amazon32 K-Cups: $19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An antioxidant-loaded coffee
This organic, single-origin and Fair Trade USA-certified coffee is grown in the Guatemalan Highlands. According to the company, this higher elevation grows a bean that's higher in antioxidants and better quality. These 100% Arabica beans are available in both dark and medium roasts as well as decaf.
12-ounce ground bag: $21.80 at Amazon24 K-Cups: $28.45 at Amazon
10
Amazon
An organic Kosher coffee
Shop Kicking Horse Coffee's selection of blends like this medium roast with notes of stone fruit and cocaor their sweet and smoky dark roast. No matter what you choose, rest assured that this organic and Kosher coffee brand uses Fairtrade International-certified beans that meet four of the organization's standards like worker well-being and material harvesting that supports biodiversity and a healthy ecosystem.
10-ounce whole bean: $7.68 at Amazon10-ounce ground bag: $13.29 at AmazonEspresso: $11.03+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A familiar fair trade coffee
You may have seen the caffeinated offerings of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters at your local grocery store or major retailer but as it turns out, this company bears a Fair Trade USA certification for the brand's efforts to promote worker well-being and sustainable farming and forestry practices. Available in whole and ground beans as well as K-Cups, you can choose from several classic and flavored blends and roasts.
12-ounce ground bag: $7.1196 K-cups: $33.24+ at AmazonWhole beans: $12+ at Amazon

