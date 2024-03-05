These Fair Trade Coffees Will Make You Feel Better About Your Caffeine Fix

Amazon Bones Coffee Company single origin coffee and Death Wish Coffee Co. in medium roast.

If you saw the recent news about a major coffee chain being sued by a consumer advocacy group for alleged false advertising about their sourcing practices, you may find yourself on the hunt for more transparently-sourced coffee beans.

Luckily, there are plenty of coffee companies and roasters out there making an effort to be socially responsible with their brews — several of which you can find on Amazon, a place you’re probably already frequenting for just about all of your consumer needs.

If you’re wondering exactly what sets these beans apart, know that they are certified by organizations like Fairtrade International, Fair Trade USA or the Rainforest Alliance that uphold a strict set of standards and guidelines for doing business. These rules are designed to protect the environment, create transparency within supply chains and promote livable and fair wages and working conditions for vulnerable working communities.

Feel more confident about your morning cup of java by shopping the selection of highly rated fair trade coffee in the list ahead. Each one bears the certification from one of the above mentioned organizations and are all conveniently available on Amazon.