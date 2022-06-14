A man impersonating Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said he was banned permanently from the Chase Center for fooling security and shooting baskets on the court before Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?” asked Fake Klay Thompson, as the impostor, YouTube prankster Dawson Gurley, is known.

(The real Klay Thompson later scored 21 points and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics, 104-94, to take a 3 games to 2 lead.)

Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent? — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

Gurley also shared the alleged letter exiling him from the Warriors’ San Francisco arena.

Here’s the official letter of my ban. pic.twitter.com/Ii9VTdWI0h — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

SFGate.com did not immediately hear back from Chase Center officials to confirm the letter and HuffPost has reached out as well.

In the meantime, Fake Klay Thompson, purportedly pictured here on the court hours before tipoff, can enjoy another 15, or 10, minutes of fame.

“Was it worth it to lose 10K on tickets and be banned for life? Absolutely. I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro,” he tweeted.

Was it worth it to lose 10K on tickets and be banned for life? Absolutely. I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro 😂😂 — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

He is well-known among Warriors fans but has been scarce of late, SFGate reported.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr laughed about the fake Klay Thompson in 2017. “I thought it was a perfect metaphor for our conditioning level,” Kerr said when the fake one showed up at a game. “I turned around and was like, ‘Klay, did you have a few extra burgers?’ That was great. I love that guy.”

Here’s Fake Klay Thompson fooling fans during the NBA playoffs in 2018.

Here’s the real Klay Thompson on Monday:

Klay Thompson at a postgame press conference. Thearon W. Henderson via Getty Images

Klay Thompson celebrates a three-point basket. Thearon W. Henderson via Getty Images