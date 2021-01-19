By day, first lady Melania Trump was saying goodbye to Washington in a farewell video. By night, her “Late Show” doppelgänger was revealing her plan to ditch President Donald Trump and return to New York.

Just one problem: The “Be-Bestest city on Earth” doesn’t want her.

Actor Laura Benanti reprised her role as the reigning first lady of late night with a musical sendoff in Times Square and she learned from New Yorkers themselves that they want nothing to do with her.

Set to the melody of “Bonjour” from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, the Tony winner sang:

“Starting to wonder if New York dislikes me

What is this word ’complicity?’

That riot on the Mall

Hurt Melania most of all

No one in Earth is bullied more than me”

Check out the full musical sendoff below:

First Lady @LauraBenanti heads to New York City and fills us in on her post-White House plans. #Benania pic.twitter.com/BtaQw2O6QR — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 19, 2021