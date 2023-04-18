Fake Melania Trump Literally Dry-Heaves Over Her Husband On 'The Late Show'

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday got a spoof scoop on contradictory reports on whether former first lady Melania Trump will join her husband, Donald Trump, on his 2024 campaign trail.

Laura Benanti boasted about her staunch support for the former president in her return to Colbert’s show as the fake FLOTUS.

Advertisement

But her actions suggested otherwise as Benanti as Trump chewed up a classified document, dry-heaved at a mention of the word “husband” and zinged the ex-POTUS about one of his speeches.

“If he can spend half an hour spewing crap, so can I,” she cracked after claiming she wasn’t caught on camera during a recent address because she was in the bathroom the entire time.