Twitter's Trump Dump Inspires Brilliant Parodies

Twitter’s permanent ban on Donald Trump Friday triggered a surge of comedic creativity on the social media platform, including the birth of a deliciously deadpan “John Barron” parody account.

The fake account mocked Trump’s desperate attempts to message somewhere, anywhere after he was silenced by Twitter. Like a game of whack-a-mole, real Trump quickly tweeted from the official White House account Friday, but those messages were quickly deleted. When Trump popped up again to use the @TeamTrump campaign account, it was suspended.

That inspired the ersatz account for “John Barron,” the fake persona Trump formerly used to talk to the press as his own spokesperson. The Twitter account features a profile photo of a mustachioed Trump next to a McDonald’s sign — and links to its creator, Emmy-winning writer and producer Krister Johnson. When Johnson checked “Barron’s” direct messages, he discovered hundreds of people actually believe the Barron account is the real Donald Trump.

“Hello I am brand new to Twitter. What are you guys up to?” “Barron” innocently tweeted Friday. He wondered: “Do people still use MySpace? Asking for a friend (not me).”

Screen Shot/Twitter/John Barron Fake Trump Twitter account

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

ok this may be my favorite tweet ever — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 9, 2021

Welcome "PATRIOTS!"! A Friend tells me I deserve more like 88 million followers (many are saying this) but it's a start. Let's Make America Barron Again!!! #MABA — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

He's fine (I hear) but also pretty "p.o.'d" and wonders if he should have put all his chips on Mr. 9/11 Total Landscaping!!!! https://t.co/lR4VguJViJ — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

The Barron account racked up nearly 400,000 followers by Saturday evening.

Listen, I'm as surprised as you guys. pic.twitter.com/v1obYy2doh — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) January 9, 2021

Other wits on Twitter vowed to be sentinels and keep watch on the accounts of close Trump pals to make certain they wouldn’t be invaded by the president.

Keeping an eye on Papa John’s account — Washington Post TikTok Guy, Orwellian Academic (@davejorgenson) January 9, 2021

who’s got the my pillow guy https://t.co/8k5MP30sHZ — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) January 9, 2021

how many more accounts does he got left — matt harvey (@halladayfan32) January 9, 2021

Trump trying to tweet is the hardest he's worked in four years — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 9, 2021

POTUS on Twitter & POTUS on Parler

Big fascist rallies & terrorist attacks

Repub insurgents running around loose

These are a few unfortunate things



When ol' Trump lies

When Ted Cruz whines

When I'm feeling sad

I simply remember that Joe Biden won

And then I don't feel so bad https://t.co/BikCqg17dR — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 9, 2021

Others simply luxuriated in the sweet silence.

If a Tweet falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it... pic.twitter.com/Floxm7UeU7 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 8, 2021

Every time Dan Rather Trolls Big Orange an Angel gets its wings. 😇 https://t.co/pUdBD9V5kn — Princess of Power (@My_Name80) January 9, 2021

