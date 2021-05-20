Google Searches For Fake Vaccine Cards Spike After CDC Changed Recommendations

Last week, the CDC changed its guidelines to say that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely stop wearing masks most places indoors, such as bars and restaurants, and outdoors. While the new guidance asks that people ― regardless of vaccination status ― wear masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, there’s no way for businesses or others to determine who is fully vaccinated and who isn’t.

In theory, relying on the honor system should work, but Google Trends data for the past 90 days suggests that it may not.