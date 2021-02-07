'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Trailer Features Major Marvel Surprise

Will the real Captain America please stand up?

Despite Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passing on his shield to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) at the end of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Mackie has still been playing it off like we don’t know who the real Captain America is.

Uh, it’s you, dude. We all know.

While Marvel continues to play coy about Cap, the Super Bowl trailer for the upcoming Disney+ miniseries “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” did offer one major reveal: the return of Sharon Carter herself, Emily VanCamp.