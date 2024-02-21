At first glance, South Asian couture and American street fashion may not have much in common. Where the former is often marked by extravagant opulence — beadwork, mirrors and feathers galore — the latter emphasizes function with flair, leaning into boxy silhouettes, touches of gold and fabrics that work hard.

So, how and where do these two styles intersect? The answer: Falguni Shane Peacock.

If navigating this duality is a skill, the designer brand Falguni Shane Peacock is a craftsman, leaving a lasting imprint on casual window shoppers and fashion connoisseurs alike. Like its namesake and power couple founders, Falguni and Shane Peacock, the brand is rooted in a marriage — one of South Asian and Western sensibilities. What makes it stand out is that it approaches each of these identities, which seem to sometimes contradict each other, with an effortless richness, wholeness and boldness.

Falguni Shane Peacock returned to New York Fashion Week this year and shared a new collection that is perhaps its boldest take on duality yet. Credit: Sharmeen Chaudhary for Falguni Shane Peacock

Advertisement

While Falguni and Shane Peacock are best known for their luxe wedding attire (contemporary lehengas and kurtas), their most recent collaboration reflects dual identities that thrive rather than battle. A sweatshirt shrug over an intricately beaded corset and boxy button-downs over sequined skirts. For them, there’s no such thing as diminishing one identity for the other, something that South Asians are often taught in order to be palatable to Western culture.

However, embracing that took time. Falguni Shane Peacock has moved through identities and spaces around the world until it found a home, an evolution that feels distinctly human. It was born out of Lakmé India Fashion Week in New Delhi in 2004, where it started as a resort wear line. Its adolescence involved visual identities that intertwined with cities: showcasing its resort wear at Miami Fashion Week, transitioning Hollywood glam and dressing A-listers like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Padma Lakshmi in Los Angeles, and embracing edgy couture at London Fashion Week.

Advertisement

“We evolved and we kept on getting better at what we were doing,” Falguni Peacock said. “So at this point, we felt that we were ready to create a signature.”

Now, the brand has matured into contemporary demi-couture, where “two” is its lucky number: two partners, two decades and two identities. The key is coexistence, the duo said on a Zoom call during New York Fashion Week. It can be seen in the way they join, not blend, their South Asian roots and Western influences, vignettes of their journey captured in their present work.

Advertisement

The Peacocks’ latest fall/winter 2025 collection, “Forward Momentum — Chapter 20,” at New York Fashion Week aptly celebrated the designers’ momentum over a glorious 20 years. On Feb. 13, the brand unveiled a line that’s perhaps its boldest take on duality yet: familiar beadwork over light fabrics, organic floral embellishments paired with rigid lines, and even a color palette that joins corydalis blue with gray lightning and black storm. It comes after the designers received critical acclaim for their September 2023 NYFW show, which they returned to after eight long years and partnered with renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach.

The February show was a triumph for the designers, whose partnership has grounded the brand through so many changes. Celebrating the beauty of twos, the pair partnered with Chivas Regal, a Scotch whiskey brand, to create a “Golden Hour Glow Up” tracksuit set for couples to indulge in the wealth of togetherness. The tracksuits embody the designers’ style, with ornate gold detailing, a nod to their South Asian roots, and an athleisure silhouette.

"We evolved and we kept on getting better at what we were doing. So at this point, we felt that we were ready to create a signature," Falguni Peacock said of Falguni Shane Peacock. Samantha DeitchOwen Kolas/BFA.com

“We live in a very visual world. Everyone wants to show where they are,” Shane Peacock said. “I think the tracksuit fits in perfectly with being exactly where you are and showing that you are wearing Falguni Shane Peacock.”

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Coco Rocha and James Conran in Falguni Shane Peacock tracksuits. Photo: Samantha Deitch Owen Kolas/BFA.com

Advertisement

So, what’s next? The duo is focused on increasing their global reach, adding three new stores in India to their existing repertoire of 60 stores across the world, and looking to expand into the U.S. and European markets.

Amid all of this change, the greatest creative force for Falguni and Shane Peacock continues to be each other.

“That’s one of the key elements that we need to enjoy the process, whether it’s showing at New York Fashion Week or building a collection,” Falguni Peacock said.