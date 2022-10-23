Complement Your Pumpkin Spice Latte With These 21 Fall Products

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A luscious velvet duvet cover (with matching shams)
Promising review
: "I love the way this feels. It's so luxurious and does not make me feel overheated. Seriously one of the best purchases I've made on Amazon to date. My husband can pry my King-size duvet out of my cold, deceased fingers. Not sharing this." — Kelsy Smith
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+
(available in Queen and King sizes and in eight colors).
Some Torani pumpkin pie sauce reviewers say tastes like a homemade pumpkin pie
Promising reviews
: "O.M.G.!!! Don't hesitate to get this sauce. Not the syrup, but the sauce. It tastes like a homemade pumpkin pie made by someone who knows how to bake. No bitterness at all and the flavors shine through. Not sickening like some pumpkin-y seasonal fad foods. I just got it today and I had to hide the bottle already. This would be good on ice cream, on a pie, in a coffee, or just a little 'taste' now and then. I already have it on my reminder list. It wasn't super cheap, but the fact that you don't have to pour it on like pancake syrup to get any flavor is great. You don't need a lot. Trust me. THIS IS A KEEPER. PUMPKIN SAUCE RULES!" — Layne McD
"Better than Starbucks! I love this! Don’t like pumpkin spice flavor but enjoy pumpkin pie! This was much more like pumpkin pie. :) Helps me make good coffee for much cheaper at home!!" — Joshua J. Ofstie
A pair of gorgeous amber mugs
Get a set of two from Amazon for $20.99
(also available in blue).
A MASSIVE 10-foot-by-10-foot throw blanket
If you're having a hard time imagining just how big "big" is — this blanket is four times the size of your average throw! And — because this small biz truly gets marketing — that's 7'4" NBA player Boban Marjanovic modeling the gray blanket above. Promising review
: "This is such a great blanket! It is so soft and big that no one is stealing the covers no matter how wrapped up in the blanket they are. Absolutely perfect for couples!" — Andrew N.
A pair of corduroy pillow covers
Heads up: this listing is only for the pillow *covers*. If you need inserts, too, you can get 'em here
!Promising review
: "I bought two packs so I could cover four pillows. It is so much cheaper than buying new pillows every time you want to update your colors. These are a beautiful orange color for fall and everyone thinks they are brand new cushions. Little tip: buy the cover that is just under the actual pillow dimensions so you have a fuller cushion. My cushions measure 18 x 18 inches and I bought the 16 x 16 covers. I had to fold them in half to place them inside the covers and then once zipped I fussed with the cushion as opposed to trying to force them in and risking ripping the zipper. It worked perfectly! The texture is really nice, too, almost like fleece but much thicker. Overall, love these and will buy more colors for different seasons for sure." — D. Taylor
A pack of 350 (!) window clings
Promising review
: "I absolutely love these window clings!!! They make my space look very festive. The clings were easy to peel off the backing, unlike some other window clings. There are also a nice variety of colors, too! I will buy another set to have for other windows." — Happy Wife
A jar of Tonymoly's Plump-kin retinol eye cream
Promising review
: "This eye cream is great. All the benefits of retinol, but not irritating. It's cool and slick and goes on super easily. Not too scented and the packaging is cute yet sturdy. You get a good amount of product for the price and a little goes a long way. Love it!" — Ariel K.
A pair of faux suede slip-ons
Promising review
: "I wanted a slipper to wear around the house and these are the most comfortable slippers I have ever worn. It's like walking on clouds. I would highly recommend them to everyone." — linda janssen
A set of velvet curtains
Promising review
: "I am thoroughly and I mean thoroughly
happy that I bought these curtains! I bought three sets (two panels each) for three windows in the living room. I bought the 108" as I have floor-to-ceiling windows. they just look absolutely amazing with my dark walls. Yes, out of the package there were some wrinkles, but that is to be expected because it's a velvet fabric. The fabric is absolutely amazing — it's good quality, none of the stitching was loose or torn or anything like that, and all of the grommets were set exactly as they should be. If you're even remotely thinking about spending money on curtains... BUY THESE. ...SERIOUSLY... BUY THEM..." — Lexus Cherry
A slouchy buckle sweater
This top is part of a collab from The Drop x @lucyswhims
(AKA style blogger Suyapa Lucy). Promising reviews
: "Love, love, love this sweater. The buckle detail at the neck gives this sweater a unique and edgy look. It's cut oversized so it drapes comfortably on the body. It's an easy piece to throw on and go. My favorite way to wear this is tucked in the front with skinny jeans and a pair of shoes — any pair of shoes depending on the look I'm going for that day because this sweater goes with EVERYTHING." —Amy
"This is such a fab top! The material is so soft, the fit was perfect, and it looks so expensive on. What a great top! You’ll love it with skinny jeans, faux-leather pants, or leggings. Pair with your favorite jewels for a fab night out (or in)!" —Kristin
A pair of fleece-lined faux leather leggings
Promising review:
"I purchased these faux-leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm so I probably would not wear in warmer weather but are perfect for the fall and winter. They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" — Kelly C. Albanese
A canister of chai that tastes JUST as good as your favorite coffee shop cup
Not gonna lie, I went on a serious reconnaissance mission at my local joint just to figure out what kind of chai they were using and lo and behold it was this bad boy! All you have to do is add water or milk (and ice if you want it cold) and BAM, you've got a chai that could go for $5+.
A set of five coffee syrups so you can whip up coffeehouse-worthy drinks
What's included: 1.7-ounce bottles of caramel, amaretto, toasted hazelnut, Irish cream, and vanilla. Promising review
: "I close my eyes and grab a different one each morning and they're all great. I use about half of what they call a serving and it gives a nice, subtle flavor. And it comes with recipes which I'll try this weekend." — anonymous
A pack of mesh ankle socks
Promising review
: "These add a little bit more flair to any sneaker or Oxford outfit. I constantly get comments on them. They are delicate given they are mesh but sooooo worth it. Hand wash and it'll be fine, they dry so quickly :)" — Nikki H.
Some maple leaf string lights if you love the look of the outdoors
Promising review
: "One of my favorite things about this product is that it's battery operated, making it easier to put anywhere you'd like! I was afraid that the leaves would look too fake, but I'm impressed. I can't wait to leave them out all season! The only thing I don't like about them is the light flickering option. It's a little distracting, but I want to keep them completely on anyway. If you're on the fence about getting these, I hope you decide on yes! Happy fall, y'all!" — Lindsey Tedford
A set of affordable flannel sheets
Promising review
: "Not only did these come super fast they are in a cute little tote bag that matches your sheets. These sheets are like BUTTER!! No piling or tears like the negative reviews suggested. They are thick and very well made. They look expensive and I’m so so so excited to get more!" — Paul
A spa-esque towel warmer
The towel warmer has four timer settings (15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes) and an auto shutoff feature. It can fit two large towels. Promising review
: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower with out this once you have it. Just like right out of the dryer towels!" — Erin
A crinkly, catnip- and silver vine-laced Meow Mocha and croissant toy set
Promising review
: "I personally love buying my cats food-based toys, call it the chef in me. My cats adore these toys, bunny kicking them and rough housing with them. These toys in the short time that I've had them (roughly three weeks at this point) have been through the wheel house yet they do not have much wear and tear on them. They are incredibly durable, surviving this rough four-cat household. I would definitely recommend this brand to anyone that has cats. Gotta love the kitty croissant and the coffee." — Richard Feller
An oversized sweater-vest
Promising review
: "I've gotten soo many compliments on this. It’s great quality." — Meg B
A plaid blanket scarf that'll soon be the most versatile piece in your closet
Promising review
: "This scarf is unbelievably soft!! Some blanket scarfs are kind of rough feeling, not this one, though! It's large enough that it can be folded and pinned into a skirt, styled around the neck, there are many possible ways to wear it! I love it and will buy another!" — Amazon customer
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna