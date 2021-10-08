Style & Beauty

Fall Coats That Are Like A Big, Warm Hug From A Blanket

Wrap yourself up in these perfect seasonal jackets.

It’s not quite chilly enough for a big puffer coat, and it’s too cold for a jean jacket. If you’ve hung out at enough tailgates or soccer games, you know the best way to bundle up in the fall is to wrap yourself in a big wool blanket ― and thankfully, some designers have made coats that emulate that same feeling (but also have pockets and fastenings, so you can actually walk around without it falling off your shoulders).

We’ve rounded up some cozy fall coats that’ll keep you toasty, but still feel like you’re snuggled up. Check them out below.

Oversized Plaid Pocketed Shirt Jacket
Amazon
Available in six colors.

Get it from Amazon starting at $38.99.
Faux Fur Cardigan Coat
Amazon
Available in 28 colors.

Get it from Amazon starting at $29.99.
Floral Oversized Trench Coat
Amazon
Available in seven colors.

Get it from Amazon starting at $26.99.
Pendleton Women's 1930s Archive Coat
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $333.
Pink Oversized Double Breasted Coat
River Island
Get it from River Island for $167.
Marks and Spencer Checked Fringed Funnel Neck Blanket Coat
Marks and Spencer
Get it from Marks and Spencer for $155.
Oversized Longline Toggle Teddy Coat
Nasty Gal
Get it from Nasty Gal for $67.60 (originally $169).
Plaid Button Poncho
Amazon
Available in three colors.

Get it from Amazon for $60.99.
Bohemian Shawl Fringe Poncho
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Oversized Knit Hooded Cardigan Sweater
Amazon
Available in six colors.

Get it from Amazon for $24.89.
Oversized Turtleneck Poncho
Amazon
Available in three colors.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Plaid Knitted Poncho Shawl
Amazon
Available in 12 colors.

Get it from Amazon for $26.86.
Oversized Asymmetrical Blanket Coat
Etsy
Get it from Etsy for $143.10.
Wrap Cape
Amazon
Available in 16 colors.

Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
The Comfy (as seen on TV)
Amazon
You may have seen this one on "Shark Tank," and while you may never want to wear this one out of the house, we can vouch that it's the only thing you'll want to wear all fall. Available in 12 colors.

Get it from Amazon starting at $34.99.
Must-Have Products To Achieve The Trendy 'Dolphin Skin' Look
