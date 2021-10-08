It’s not quite chilly enough for a big puffer coat, and it’s too cold for a jean jacket. If you’ve hung out at enough tailgates or soccer games, you know the best way to bundle up in the fall is to wrap yourself in a big wool blanket ― and thankfully, some designers have made coats that emulate that same feeling (but also have pockets and fastenings, so you can actually walk around without it falling off your shoulders).