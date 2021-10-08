It’s not quite chilly enough for a big puffer coat, and it’s too cold for a jean jacket. If you’ve hung out at enough tailgates or soccer games, you know the best way to bundle up in the fall is to wrap yourself in a big wool blanket ― and thankfully, some designers have made coats that emulate that same feeling (but also have pockets and fastenings, so you can actually walk around without it falling off your shoulders).
We’ve rounded up some cozy fall coats that’ll keep you toasty, but still feel like you’re snuggled up. Check them out below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.