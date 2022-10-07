23 Fall Cleaning Products To Clean Up The Mess That Summer Left Behind

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An outdoor cleaner with a bleach-free formula that's safe to use around plants and grass
Promising review:
"I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." — R. Latreille
A bottle of Goo Gone if you're dealing with melted nastiness
Promising review:
"I bought it to remove a piece of chewing gum from a white leather car seat. It’s not recommended for leather, but it did the job wonderfully. Then I used it to clean car door aluminum sill plates — a protective sticker wasn’t taken off in time, so they were covered in adhesive that I couldn’t remove for a few years. After applying Goo Gone liquid and letting it sit for five minutes, I was able to clean it off! Really powerful adhesive remover, glad I discovered it." — ef
A powerful spray to break down stubborn mold and mildew stains
Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray
Promising review:
"Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." — Mother of 4
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers to tackle all messes
Promising review:
"These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." — Jimmy Jim Ereeno
A carpet cleaner that'll clean up everything from BBQ mishaps to coffee spills
Promising review:
"It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner
for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." — L. Logan
An internet-beloved pet urine stain–removing spray
Promising review:
"I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" — Shelley
A dishwasher-friendly cage for the baseball caps you wore all season long
Promising review:
"Works like a charm! It's given new life to my favorite baseball caps, some of which, I'm sad to report, have suffered tragically in washing machine incidences. Never would I have considered the dishwasher, but Ballcap Buddy said yes, so I tried it. Not only did my caps get clean, but they retained their shape. It's a perfect way to wash a baseball cap. Different styles, different colors, and materials all came out the same: looking good." — Mcharmony
A Little Green upholstery cleaner
Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A broom for pet and human hair so you can rake up everything that your vacuum can't reach
Promising review:
"I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" — JT
A pet hair remover that will quickly pick up each and every stray hair
Promising review:
"I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." — Ian K.
A pet hair vacuum if you need a little extra power to lift everything off the couch cushion
The hand vac has a 16-foot power cord and comes with two nozzles for cleaning upholstery, carpeting, and the inside of your car.Promising review:
"Holy crap! Are you skeptical when it comes to buying stuff online? ME TOO! But I have four cats and a golden retriever, so I was getting desperate! A picture is worth a thousand words — check mine out! The 'before' picture was taken of my dog's bed AFTER it went through the washer and dryer. Look at all of that left-behind hair! The 'after' picture was taken after only THREE MINUTES spent vacuuming her bed. I. Am. SOLD!" — Luka Chan
A wine-stain removing spray
Wine Away is a woman-owned business that was founded by Staci Wanichek (the CEO), and her mom, Cheryl, over 20 years ago. Promising review
: "Amazing cleaning power in one small bottle. When my friend told me she'd heard of this product from her wine group, I realized immediately this is something I can use even for non-wine-related spills. And immediately upon receiving this stain remover, I had the opportunity to spritz a spray on my placemat where someone had accidentally gotten some gel marker pen ink smeared all over it. With just a few quick sprays, I was able to wash the placemat, and it came out of the wash looking clean and fabulous! Food stains have also come out of the placemat just as easily, and I'm just delighted to have such a powerful cleanser available for those unplanned moments when the next stains occur. Highly recommended!" — Cynthia Sue Larson
A game-changing dishwashing spray
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly
has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
A grout cleaning kit to loosen up all the dirt you've been tracking in
The kit comes with two bottles of Grout-Eez and a scrubber you can attach to a standard mop or broom pole.Promising review:
"This is an excellent product. I have tried several grout cleaners over the past 15 years since the majority of our flooring has been ceramic tile. This product surpassed all of them. In fact, nothing has ever worked this quickly. The three best features included (1) the instructions on both the bottle and with the product were clear and I followed them to a tee, (2) the perfect brush that came with it that fit perfectly into my grout lines and was easy to attach to an existing handle and (3) how easily the soil was removed from the grout. I would recommend using this around one tile first and definitely wait the 10 minutes then wiggle the brush in the grout lines. The soil comes up quickly." — Karen
An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner to clean up all the stains left on your seats
Promising review:
"Holy moly, how did I never know that this existed?? This cleaner is nothing short of a miracle!! My backseat bench has been dirty with mystery stains now for at least a decade, stains that were created by little kids, various passengers, cargo, who knows. I tried EVERYTHING to get out the hazy, dirty staining on my charcoal-colored seats to no avail. Hot water and soap, alcohol based rubs, carpet cleaners, fabric cleaners — literally EVERYTHING, plus lots of elbow grease. I grew frustrated and resigned that my car will look like a dump forever. Then I started doing some research and came upon this cleaner. Many reviews stated it was the best thing ever, car sites named it their top choice, etc. I decided its worth a last-ditch try, and boy I am so glad I did! It took four to five sprays, some minor agitating and rubbing with a broad brush, wipe off with the enclosed cloth, and whaddaya know?? POOF! STAINS GONE! I simply can't believe how easy this was and how pain free. I will go tomorrow and clean ALL my car seats! I highly recommend this, it’s the bomb." — Manddun
A tennis shoe cleaner to fool everyone into thinking you got some brand-new kicks
Promising review:
"I have had my Nike Roshe runs for about a year now, and I don't go easy on them. I play sports and run in the dirt with them all the time, but I also like to wear them for fashion purposes. Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them — now I can wear them for even longer. Very pleased with Pink Miracle, I will buy it again when I run out of my bottle." — Romario
A jetted tub cleaner
Promising review:
"Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" — Ann
A leather cleaner so you can polish up and add some shine to all your furniture, shoes, or accessories
Remember to mix this concentrate with water before using!Promising review:
"My 15-year-old leather sectional hadn't been cleaned or conditioned in three to four years because I couldn't find anything that worked well without causing it to look blotchy. The color was also fading, and I thought it was a goner. After some elbow grease, the sectional looks great! It's now back to its original color without being blotchy. More importantly, the suppleness has returned. I can actually say that it looks as good as the day we bought it." — jellybean55
A cleaning kit to make your ceramic cooktop look shiny and flawless
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains. Promising review:
"As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." — Christi
A gas range cleaning spray that takes just seconds to cut through grime and grease
This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyways, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe.
A cleaning putty to get the dust and debris out of every nook and cranny in your home and car
Promising review:
"WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc. and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." — Jenna75
A pair of fluffy slippers with microfiber mops on the soles
Promising review:
"So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old and they're great for mopping up little splashes — like drops of water from doing dishes — and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item." — G. Kim