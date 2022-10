23 Fall Cleaning Products To Clean Up The Mess That Summer Left Behind

An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner to clean up all the stains left on your seats

"Holy moly, how did I never know that this existed?? This cleaner is nothing short of a miracle!! My backseat bench has been dirty with mystery stains now for at least a decade, stains that were created by little kids, various passengers, cargo, who knows. I tried EVERYTHING to get out the hazy, dirty staining on my charcoal-colored seats to no avail. Hot water and soap, alcohol based rubs, carpet cleaners, fabric cleaners — literally EVERYTHING, plus lots of elbow grease. I grew frustrated and resigned that my car will look like a dump forever. Then I started doing some research and came upon this cleaner. Many reviews stated it was the best thing ever, car sites named it their top choice, etc. I decided its worth a last-ditch try, and boy I am so glad I did! It took four to five sprays, some minor agitating and rubbing with a broad brush, wipe off with the enclosed cloth, and whaddaya know?? POOF! STAINS GONE! I simply can't believe how easy this was and how pain free. I will go tomorrow and clean ALL my car seats! I highly recommend this, it’s the bomb." — Manddun