26 Fall Clothing Items That Reviewers Said Have Become A Staple In Their Closet

A pair of breathable high-waisted and fleece-lined leggings

They're available in sizes XS–3XL, in 19 colors, and in three different pocket options."I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants —I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily.." — Beth Lynn Nolen