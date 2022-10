38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

A retro-inspired swing dress that features a V-neck and button-down detailing

This top rated Etsy shop is called Mr. Water New York ! They're a small biz who creates gorgeous, vintage-style dresses clothing — each one colorful and unique in their own way. This dress is available in sizes 00–12 and in two colors."I absolutely LOVED this dress...I cannot believe how well it was made and how lovely it was for such a reasonable price point. It was comfortable and easy and fun to wear. And not only did I love it, so many other people did, too.I will 100% be purchasing again from MrWaterNewYork." — Lesley