38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Popular dresses from this list include:
• A silky mid-length slip dress with a flowy fit and enough styling versatility to dress up or down.
• A tie-waist mini dress that’s made from a cozy knit, has an open back design and batwing sleeves.
• A ruffled mini-dress with lantern sleeves and a lower back cut-out.
A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress with a square neck and ruffled hem
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress
A pocketed and belted sheath dress in a light knit fabric
A long-sleeve faux-wrap dress that comes in a number of fall-friendly prints
A cozy turtleneck sweater dress
A soft tie-dye maxi dress made from a super soft and lightweight material
A casual A-line midi dress with pockets
A beautifully romantic floral maxi dress
A ruffly open-back dress with lantern sleeves and flowy skirt
A retro-inspired swing dress that features a V-neck and button-down detailing
A unique turtleneck cable knit dress
A silky midi slip dress with a deep V-neck in front and in back
An off-the-shoulder pilgrim-style maxi dress
A super cozy oversized cheetah-print sweater dress
A tie-waist waffle-knit pullover dress
A velvet V-neck maxi dress in a trendy, faux wrap style
A versatile mock-neck mini dress
A ruffle wrap dress with a flattering bow detail on the waist
A pleated-skirt midi dress with an empire waist
A scallop hem party dress that you can wear off the shoulder
A comfy plaid shirt dress with an asymmetric hem
A tie-waist sweater dress with batwing sleeves
A perfectly slouchy batwing tunic dress that fits like loungewear
A sophisticated pleated cashmere dress
A long-sleeve swing dress
A flowy ruffled-hem dress that hits just at the knee
A super stretchy and cozy ribbed turtleneck midi dress
A sweatshirt hoodie dress with a kangaroo pocket
A trendy velvet tunic dress with mesh sleeves and embroidered flowers
A mini ruffle dress made with a comfy cotton blend
A polka dotted maxi dress
A collared flare dress that's reminiscent of Wednesday Adams
A comfortable maxi T-shirt dress with pockets
A ribbed V-neck skater dress
A stretchy A-line swing dress
A three-quarter-sleeve striped midi dress with three pockets
A bodycon maxi dress perfect
A simple cap-sleeve dress