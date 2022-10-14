Shopping
StyleFall Fashiondresses

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Minis, maxis, sweater dresses, slip dresses and more for every occasion.
Amanda Davis
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/EXLURA-Womens-Square-Sleeve-Casual/dp/B09B29K61W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63408819e4b028164534cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="puff-sleeve mini-dress," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63408819e4b028164534cb55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/EXLURA-Womens-Square-Sleeve-Casual/dp/B09B29K61W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63408819e4b028164534cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">puff-sleeve mini-dress,</a> a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PRETTYGARDEN-Womens-Casual-Bodycon-Pockets/dp/B08NTN1FXK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63408819e4b028164534cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pocketed and belted sheath dress " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63408819e4b028164534cb55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PRETTYGARDEN-Womens-Casual-Bodycon-Pockets/dp/B08NTN1FXK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63408819e4b028164534cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pocketed and belted sheath dress </a>and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Queen-Turtleneck-Oversize-Pullover/dp/B0761KZVCY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63408819e4b028164534cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chunky knit sweater dress." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63408819e4b028164534cb55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Queen-Turtleneck-Oversize-Pullover/dp/B0761KZVCY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63408819e4b028164534cb55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">chunky knit sweater dress.</a>
Amazon
Popular dresses from this list include:

• A silky mid-length slip dress with a flowy fit and enough styling versatility to dress up or down.

• A tie-waist mini dress that’s made from a cozy knit, has an open back design and batwing sleeves.

• A ruffled mini-dress with lantern sleeves and a lower back cut-out.

1
amazon.com
A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress with a square neck and ruffled hem
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors and patterns. And a very similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) available in five colors.

Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." — Amber Nelson
$35.99+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–4X and in 49 colors and styles.

Promising review: "The smocked bodice gives this dress a perfect fit…the off shoulder stays put and is very [cute]…I get lots of compliments!" — Lynn Hall

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! It’s flowy on the bottom [and] I like the slits on the side both sides. I got so many compliments on this dress. I wore it to a wedding! Definitely don’t regret this purchase. It comes in so many other colors too" — Kaylee
$39.99 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A pocketed and belted sheath dress in a light knit fabric
Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Love the color of this dress! And the length is great for a work or holiday party. I have received so many compliments." — AimingtoStressLess
$34.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A long-sleeve faux-wrap dress that comes in a number of fall-friendly prints
Available in sizes 4–22 and in 27 prints.

Promising review: "Super impressed with this dress! I looked at it and read the reviews so many times before just buying it, and I am SO glad I did! I wore it for a night out with my husband and got a ton of compliments. I have an athletic build (broad shoulders/average chest) and while it was very low cut, it was comfortable and still classy looking. Even at my height, I didn't feel like it was too short which can sometimes be an issue... Bottom line, buy the dress!!! I'll be ordering it in more colors!" — 14AnnaM
$19.99+ at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A cozy turtleneck sweater dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 34 colors and prints and reviewers suggest going a size up if you a more oversized look.

Promising review: "Got it for the oversized look shown in the picture. I took the size recommendation survey to see what size to order. This sweater tapers at the bottom and the sleeves, pulled down or pushed up, offers a refined look. I wore with open-toe booties, and was complimented twice within the first hour of being out." — Valerie
$27.99+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A soft tie-dye maxi dress made from a super soft and lightweight material
Available in 29 colors, prints and sleeve lengths. A similar version is available in plus sizes (XL–5X) in 29 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I get compliments every time I wear this dress. I love the fit and the feel. It's the perfect length. The fabric is really nice. The pockets are good for very light things. If you put your phone in there it throws the whole game off." — Maggie
$30.99 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A casual A-line midi dress with pockets
Available in sizes XS–3X and in 45 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This dress is comfortable, super cute, and fits well. It's nice enough to wear to the office, for lunch with friends, or a cute date night walk along the water. I get lots of compliments in it. The belt is sewn in on the one side, so it is not removable, but you can tie it however you want to." — Cara J. Britain
$38.99+ at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A beautifully romantic floral maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors.

Promising review: "I love this dress! I got so many compliments on it! It fits like a dream (true-to-size) and is very comfy. I’m on the taller side and it also is long enough! I did wear a slip under it for some added opaqueness." — Rachyl Spencer
$30.99+ at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A ruffly open-back dress with lantern sleeves and flowy skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and in 40 styles.

Promising review: "This is a very cute dress! It is very low cut in the front, but it fit perfectly. I got a ZILLION compliments on it. I’m typically ok with things being a little more revealing while on vacation but I probably could have used a little tape with this. Other than that. I adored it. I recommend it to anyone, any shape." — shanon
$21.07+ at Amazon
10
Mr. Water New York / Etsy
A retro-inspired swing dress that features a V-neck and button-down detailing
This top rated Etsy shop is called Mr. Water New York! They're a small biz who creates gorgeous, vintage-style dresses clothing — each one colorful and unique in their own way. This dress is available in sizes 00–12 and in two colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVED this dress...I cannot believe how well it was made and how lovely it was for such a reasonable price point. It was comfortable and easy and fun to wear. And not only did I love it, so many other people did, too. I was complimented not only by people I know (I wore it to a wedding) but also by strangers who stopped me at various points while traveling throughout my day, to tell me how much they loved it. I will 100% be purchasing again from MrWaterNewYork." — Lesley
$79 at Etsy
11
amazon.com
A unique turtleneck cable knit dress
Available in sizes 0–10 and in five colors.

Promising review: "I’ve received many compliments on this dress. It wears well. You can dress it up for the office or down for a casual night out. I love the color too." — Heidi Poole
$39.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A silky midi slip dress with a deep V-neck in front and in back
Available in sizes XXS–5X and in 21 colors and prints.

Promising review: "Love this dress! It’s so pretty and can be worn for so many occasions...I got so many compliments while wearing it, I can’t wait to wear it again." — Amazon customer

Promising review: "I received so many compliments when I wore this to my sisters wedding! Little stretchy and it didn’t wrinkle after I initially steamed it. Washed perfect on gentle cycle. I will buy two other colors!" — Amazon customer
$49.90 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder pilgrim-style maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 24 colors.

Promising review: "I love the way this dress fits! It's so comfortable and can be worn in so many occasions. It stretches so well in every area and looks very [awesome] on my curvy body. I also love that you can wear the shoulders in different ways.I get so many compliments on it every time I wear it. I bought two colors and I'm planning to buy more of them the future." — Naxhiely
$36.99 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A super cozy oversized cheetah-print sweater dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors.

Promising review: "If you are on the fence about ordering, DO IT! This sweater is soft, warm, and fabulous for the price! I get compliments every time I wear it!" — Andiamo
$20.68+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A tie-waist waffle-knit pullover dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 21 colors.

Promising review: "Great sweater dress! I have received so many compliments when I have worn this dress. I styles with short boots and over-the-knee boots. Material is good and kept me warm." — Zankhana

Promising review: "This dress did not disappoint! Due to my height and reading other reviews, I decided to go up a size. It fits loose on my body giving it a baggier style which I wanted. It is slightly see-through with the tan color that I got but because I was wearing black tights and a black cami there was no issue. On my first day wearing it to work I got at least four compliments on it. It's an appropriate length but also could be used for a date night outfit." — Amazon customer
$39.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A velvet V-neck maxi dress in a trendy, faux wrap style
Available in sizes 4–26 and in seven colors.

Promising review: "Love love love. Can’t say enough good things about this dress! Fit great, looks great on, tons of compliments when I wore it." — melissa

Promising review: "Dress fit amazing [and is] very comfortable... I wore it to a wedding and because it has a little stretch wore it a year later for my maternity photos. Got so many compliments. Gorgeous burnt orange/rust color." — Ron
$49.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A versatile mock-neck mini dress
Promising review: "I love the fit. I wore this to a wedding and received so many compliments. The material is thinner but the fit and long sleeves allowed me to put some layers underneath. I am 5’4” and 200-lbs with a larger bust. Very comfortable and cute." –– Ashley Hensley
$32.99+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A ruffle wrap dress with a flattering bow detail on the waist
Available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors.

Promising review: "I really love this dress! I followed another review that said to order a size up... definitely order a size up. It fit great when it came. Received many compliments. Might order in another color." — Janelle M
$24.98+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A pleated-skirt midi dress with an empire waist
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "LOVE THIS DRESS! I bought it for a wedding and got so many compliments. It fit great. I probably could have gone down a size because the top was a little loose. But it’s very flowy. The material is thin but thick enough that it’s not see-through." — Megan
$38.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A scallop hem party dress that you can wear off the shoulder
Available in sizes 1X–4X and in two colors.

Promising review: "I really love this dress! The color was beautiful, and the shape is [adorable]. I thought it was going to be too short, but it’s not. It actually accentuated my legs! The scalloped hem is very pretty, and I love the off sleeve look. The material is [nice] and polyester stretch like. Date night was a success...I got many compliments on this dress so [I] bought another color!!! Lol The burgundy is super cute too. " — Keeping it real
$9.99+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A comfy plaid shirt dress with an asymmetric hem
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "I paired this dress with faux leather leggings. I received so many compliments. I’d recommend going up a size if you’d like it to hang more. Overall, I am pleased with the cost and fit. Also, got a couple of great holiday photos in it." — mssasz
$38.99 at Amazon
22
https://amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RXAVPRWUGKWC6?ref=pf_vv_at_pdctrvw_srp
A tie-waist sweater dress with batwing sleeves
Available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors and prints.

Promising review: "OMG... I absolutely LOVE this dress. I received so many compliments. The material is of great quality, nice and thick. It’s definitely not cheap at all. I wore it off my shoulder but it will keep sliding back up. If you want the dress to be solely off the shoulder then cut the strap off the back. I’m leaving mine on bc I want the option of wearing it both on my shoulders and off." — Heather H.
$25.99+ at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A perfectly slouchy batwing tunic dress that fits like loungewear
Available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors.

Promising review: "A girl who I am friends with ordered this and said it was a Free People dupe! I fell in love instantly, so of course I had to order it! I ordered the nutmeg color, it’s more of a mauve color and gorgeous! It’s more like a tunic. I have been wearing it with leggings and I get tons of compliments. I LOVE IT! It’s definitely a closet staple!" — CJS
$40.99 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A sophisticated pleated cashmere dress
Available in sizes 6–14 and in 10 colors.

Promising reviews: "Like a warm blanket. I don't like winter, I don't like being cold. I also don't like not really 'dressing up' for work, because I'm so cold. This dress is perfect for this. It's very warm and beautiful. I have received many, many compliments. It's great to have this 'blanket' wrapped around me at work or church, but be pretty too." —Jenny"A new favorite. Such a cute, warm dress that is on trend without being obnoxiously trendy. I honestly can't remember the last time I received so many compliments on something, and certainly not something at this price point... I am definitely happy with the purchase." — Landofkirk
$45.99+ at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A long-sleeve swing dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 41 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I was not sure when I first purchased this dress how it would fit but I could not be more pleased...I always get multiple compliments when I wear it. I have three of the different patterns now. Leggings and booties make it a great dolled-up but comfy work outfit. It also did not shrink in the dryer, which is always a plus! Will more than likely invest in other patters they offer." — harley gray
$18.89+ at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A flowy ruffled-hem dress that hits just at the knee
Available in sizes S–XL and in 18 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress — it fits perfectly and it's so adorable. The first day I wore it I got so many compliments and it was so comfortable. It was nice to wear as a dress or even a long shirt with leggings. The color is really cute too. I definitely recommend it and will probably buy more in different colors!" — Jasmine Ball
$25.99+ at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A super stretchy and cozy ribbed turtleneck midi dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 27 colors.

Promising review: "Amazing!! I’ve received so many compliments that I’ve already ordered another color. It’s a beautiful tan color!! Great to dress up or wear with sneakers!! Great fit, the material is rich and thick so it keeps you warm. Very stylish too!" — Lynne
$30.99+ at Amazon
28
amazon.com
A sweatshirt hoodie dress with a kangaroo pocket
Available in sizes XS–3XL and in 29 colors and sleeve-lengths.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this dress! I expected it not to fit. I WAS SO WRONG. Not only does it fit but it's the perfect length, hitting right above the knee. I got so many compliments on this dress! It shows off my curves without being uncomfortably tight. It's warm without making me too hot/sweaty. Cannot say enough good things!" — Erica Baldwin
$20.88+ at Amazon
29
amazon.com
A trendy velvet tunic dress with mesh sleeves and embroidered flowers
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors.

Promising review: "I got so many compliments on this dress! I wore it to a late afternoon wedding in October. It was perfect for fall, and it felt like I was in a comfy t-shirt but looks so elegant and put together. Great buy!" — Joanna Brooks
$32.99 at Amazon
30
amazon.com
A mini ruffle dress made with a comfy cotton blend
Available in sizes S–XL and in 34 colors.

Promising review: "What a beautiful dress. Got so many compliments on the color [pictured above on the left]. Fits surprisingly well. I'm a size 2X and the XL fit me just fine... There's pockets and a zipper on the side!! Would definitely try a different color next time too." — Vallory Hernandez
$25.99+ at Amazon
31
amazon.com
A polka dotted maxi dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors.

Promising reviews: "This dress is gorgeous. I received so many compliments on it. It’s true-to-size and is very comfortable. I’m so happy with my purchase!!" — MK

"[This dress] is BEAUTIFUL! The material is extremely comfortable and not see through at all, so you won’t need a cami or anything underneath. The length hit on me as if it was tailored to my height, which is a difficult find for me. The belt gives it a perfect tie to be a bit more elegant. I received SO many compliments when I wore this, and I can’t wait to wear it again! Oh & the bust was already seamed together, I didn’t need a pin or clip or anything...100/10 would recommend this dress and I can’t wait to order the other colors!" — Eman Elshalakany
$26..99+ at Amazon
32
amazon.com
A collared flare dress that's reminiscent of Wednesday Adams
Available in sizes XS–3X and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I love this dress and get many compliments. So much so my sister demanded I buy her the green one. This dress is perfect for that. It’s not the softest, most beautiful fabric in the world but It’s fairly sturdy. For the price and the perfect stretchy, I’m completely satisfied." — Stormy
$12.74+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A comfortable maxi T-shirt dress with pockets
Available in sizes 14–26 and in 36 colors.

Promising review: "This is a very nice and comfortable dress. It even has pockets! Get compliments on it every time. Not hot thick material, but not thin and cheap either. I wear on hot summer days, and also on cooler fall type days with a little sweater.Versatile. Well worth the money! Plenty of colors/prints to choose from. Packs well, and doesn’t wrinkle easily. Work or casual, church, or running errands, great all around style. Long, but I am not tripping on the hem...It’s perfect." — MamaD
$32.99+ at Amazon
34
amazon.com
A ribbed V-neck skater dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors.

Promising review: "This dress is beautiful. Good quality material and not sheer at all. Does have some stretch to it but not much. Fit me perfectly. I’d recommend sizing up if you have larger boobies. Other than that it fits great and I received tons of compliments." — Amazon customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
35
amazon.com
A stretchy A-line swing dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors. A similar dress is available in plus sizes (14–26) and in 20 colors and prints.

Promising review: "The dress is very well made. The fabric is really nice, soft, and stretchy. It fits perfectly. Extremely happy with the purchase. Wore it to a holiday party and got hundreds of compliments." — Nishat
$31.18+ at Amazon
36
amazon.com
A three-quarter-sleeve striped midi dress with three pockets
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors.

Promising review: "This dress is amazing, super comfy, and a great material. I wore this out yesterday and received so many compliments. A lot of my friends thought it was a boutique dress. I love the fabric!" — Connie Colbert
$27.98+ at Amazon
37
amazon.com
A bodycon maxi dress perfect
Available in sizes S–XXL, two styles, and 18 colors.

Promising review: "I wore this dress on two different occasions and I received a lot of compliments. It's a nice thick material so it isn't see-through, sleeves fit snug, and dress fits to the body very well! Just go get it, it won't disappoint!" — Diachel

Promising review: " GURL!!!! If you want to be DAT GURL… Order this dress NOW! It feels so good on your skin and looks way better in person. Child… I didn’t want to take it off. Wore this dress to an event and got so many compliments. Most definitely will be ordering more colors." — Cupcakezz
$25.99+ at Amazon
38
amazon.com
A simple cap-sleeve dress
Available in sizes 14W–26W and in 30 colors, patterns, and sleeve-lengths.

Promising review: "I love this dress more than anything! I got lots of compliments on it. It's super comfortable and it has pockets. It's wasn't too hot or heavy which was perfect for the Florida summer. I will be buying this dress in other colors because I could wear this dress all day...Honestly this is my favorite dress now." — Amanda Maldonado
$30.99+ at Amazon
