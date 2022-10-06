23 Fall Dresses That Are Perfect To Wear As The Seasons Change

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A sleeveless gingham dress that, when paired with a denim jacket and white sneakers, gives off some serious first-day-of-school energy in the best way.
A bodycon dress with a criss-cross hem that will get worn as much in the fall as it does in the summer.
A midi dress from Valani if you’re headed back to the office this fall and are in desperate need of a work-appropriate dress.
A tiered swing dress
Psst — reviewers love this dress, but recommend sizing down if you're in between sizes! Available in sizes S–2XL and 41 styles.Promising review
: "This dress is absolute perfection! I purchased for a Texas game day brunch — good burnt orange is hard to come by. The fit was impeccable — flowy without looking ill-fitting, and hit me just above the knee
. I wore with cowboy boots and loved that I could chase my toddler around while still looking cute in this dress. The fabric is just thick enough to lay smooth and not cling while not being heavy.
Not see-through at all. The balloon sleeves are EVERYTHING. Going to buy in more colors right now!" — FitGirlInFlight
A plaid shirtdress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in seven styles.
Promising review:
"This dress is super cute for fall I am going to pair this with white knee highs and brown riding boots! I am tempted to buy this in other colors now too!" — Julliette
A spaghetti-strap dress
Available in sizes S–2XL and in 14 prints.
Promising review:
"The quality of this dress is amazing for such a decent price. It has a beautiful pattern and is good for both summer and fall. I’d dress it with a black jacket or a pair of boots in winter.
In summer, maybe with white sneakers. Absolutely love this reasonable brand!" — Yourashia.G
A tie-dye maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 38 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this maxi so much! I've had it for a couple of years now. it is so lightweight and perfect for hot summer days, but it is also great paired with a jean jacket or cardigan in the fall.
I love the functional pockets. LOVE that it is not sheer at all and holds up AMAZINGLY wash after wash. It is a little oversized, so I would definitely size down. I have it tied up in the front for looks and because it does drag a tiny bit on the ground." — Pintsizeglamourgirl
Or this tie-dye showstopper
Eleven60 is a Black-owned small business that sells clothing in sizes 10–28. Available in sizes 1X–3X.
A hoodie dress
Available in sizes XS–3XL and in 29 styles.
Promising review:
"I cannot say enough amazing things about this dress. It's super comfy! It's great for everyday use. I go to school, work, and have 2 kids, and this is truly perfect for the days I want to do the minimum but still look cute. I wish I had pics of the packaging and wear. It's truly is a steal for that price!" — Julie Tobbon
An A-line pinafore
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"I read about this in a BuzzFeed article that said best, cheapest things to buy on Amazon right now. I was skeptical because I've ordered from Romwe before and not loved their products (they were sooo small.) This fit as expected, and I got SO many compliments on it. I can wear it all through fall and I've already worn it out in the summer!
" —Brandon Alexander
A minidress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 20 styles.
Promising review:
"This dress is perfect for fall weather!
The long sleeves keep you warm while keeping you looking trendy and, you know...not like you just rolled out of bed 10 seconds ago. It's a bit loose around the waist, but that was fixed easily with a cute belt, which honestly really enhanced the look. I highly recommended it!" — Hetal Patel
A sleeveless gingham dress
Available in sizes S–2XL and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer and then the plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket!
Plus I LOVE that there are pockets. The dress is constructively made really well, I was pleasantly pleased to see it also had a lining so it’s not at all transparent. I saw another review that said it ran a little small and as someone between two sizes I sized up and I’m glad I did. I will be wearing this dress all summer and then some!" — Theresa St Peter
A zebra print dress
Lydia Endora is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Chicago with a mission to create fashion for women that makes them feel both comfortable and beautiful. Available in sizes S–L.
A faux-leather dress
Available in sizes 14–24.
An emerald slip dress
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned Australian small business with a huge selection of trendy clothes! Available in sizes 2–8.Promising review:
"So so stunning! Fits beautifully and is just the most amazing quality. Beginning Boutique never disappoints." — Eryn K.
A casual striped midi dress
Available in sizes XS–2XL and in 12 styles.
Promising review:
"I have purchased several dresses on Amazon, and this is actually one of the better-fitting ones. The material is between thin and thick. You can see this worn in either fall with a jacket or during the summer without.
It has a nice design and a good fit. :-)" — Swarthy Daisy
A maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 45 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is great! I styled it with booties and a jean jacket. I purchased the black. Also recommend in the summer to tie up the front in a knot. Very cute! I’m 5'3" and it was long without heels. The pockets are PERFECT! But since it is cotton if you have your phone in your pocket it will weigh down the dress. I have worn this in summer and this fall. Can be styled TONS of ways.
" —Sarah B. Shults
A boho maxi dress
Available in sizes S–2XL; also available in 13 other colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered this dress for a November wedding and loved it! It comes down pretty low in the front so I bought a sticky bra to wear with it. The trim down the front and around the waist shows your bare skin. I received lots of compliments and it was the perfect length to wear with heels. It did take a few weeks to arrive so make sure you order in advance!" — Amazon customer
A denim dress with a frayed hem
Available in sizes S–2XL and five washes.
Promising review:
"The fit is tailored and still relaxed. I would definitely size up if you’re going for more of an oversized look. The fabric is not stretchy, so rolling the sleeves right below the elbow was as far as I could go. Also is thicker and more durable than I was anticipating. This makes it a little warm to wear on hot summer days for me, but will be perfect for fall and the in-between seasons.
" — TBarker
A cardigan dress
You can also leave the buttons open and wear it as a true cardigan! Whatever you're feeling. Available in sizes 14–28 and two colors.
A sloth-patterned frock
Also available in other patterns like dogs, foxes, and dinos(!!!). Available in sizes XS–2XL and eight patternsPromising review:
"Absolutely love this dress and thought it was adorable! I love sloths, so the moment I saw this dress, I knew I had to have it! The dress fit as expected and it was really comfortable. I’m a teacher and was able to wear it the whole day without any issues." — Rachel
A midi dress from Valani
Valani is a sustainable small business dedicated to making pieces that are both eco-friendly and extremely comfortable. They also break down the positive impact each piece in their collection makes. For example, for each Sodalin hemp midi dress produced, the brand avoided 4.1 miles of driving emissions, saved 296.8 days of drinking water, and planted 1 tree. Available in sizes 0–12.
A T-shirt dress with a cute tie waist
Reviewers say this dress is form-fitting, so if you want a looser fit, size up! Available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors.Promising review:
"Seriously the softest dress ever! I probably could have sized down, but I like a looser fit. I needed a dress that was long enough to wear to work and that is what I got with this dress. And it has pockets, which is a huge bonus!!!
I actually am going to buy more in different colors!" — Lnt7
A pleated, flowy dress perfect for any fancy occasion
Some reviewers recommend sizing down! Available in sizes XS–2XL and in 10 colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE this dress! It's flowy and lightweight; not too tight. Can be dressed up or dressed down. The perfect wedding guest or work or church dress! I wear an 18 in pants and typically would order an XL dress, but the large dress fit me perfectly. Follow the sizing guide in the product description! I'm planning on buying another color as well!" — Cailey B.
A statement-making oversized turtleneck dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 29 colors.
Promising review:
"Got this in brown and am absolutely obsessed with it. I was looking for this kind of burnt orange color and this is exactly what it looks like. Great quality, super cozy and warm,
great for layering with an oversized leather jacket. Can be worn with leggings, skinny jeans or just thigh-high boots for the no-pants look.
This sweater is a must for this fall/winter season!" — I S
A bodycon dress with a criss-cross hem
Available in sizes S–XL and 37 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress looks FANTASTIC! I love that it can be dressed up with accessories or looks good on its own
for a casual night out, a day at the beach, etc. I ordered the sleeveless navy and short-sleeve steel blue and they are both great."— Katelyn Grof