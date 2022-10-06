23 Fall Dresses That Are Perfect To Wear As The Seasons Change

Valani

A midi dress from Valani

Valani is a sustainable small business dedicated to making pieces that are both eco-friendly and extremely comfortable. They also break down the positive impact each piece in their collection makes. For example, for each Sodalin hemp midi dress produced, the brand avoided 4.1 miles of driving emissions, saved 296.8 days of drinking water, and planted 1 tree. Available in sizes 0–12.