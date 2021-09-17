Style & Beauty

The Best Fall Face Masks To Wear As We Keep Fighting COVID

These protective masks will pair well with your flannel and pumpkin spice lattes.

The fall season officially kicks off soon, so it’s time to dust off those flannel shirts, soft cardigans and leaf-crunching boots. But there’s another important accessory to add to your wardrobe in 2021 as COVID-19 continues to rage.

If you like to coordinate your masks with the rest of your attire, you’re in luck this fall. There are countless face covering options in warm tones, plaids and autumnal prints.

When choosing a face mask, you’ll want to follow theThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that it has two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric. And of course, make sure it fits your face and fully covers your nose and mouth.

With those guidelines in mind, we’ve rounded up some autumnal masks that will pair perfectly with your apple ciders and pumpkin spice lattes.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Madewell
Get the Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks for $14.99.
Amazon
Get the HOPE LOVE SHINE Buffalo Plaid Check Face Masks for $18.99.
Amazon
Get the Goincrond Happy Thanksgiving Face Mask for $12.67.
Banana Republic
Get the Adult Contour Face Mask for $18.
LookHUMAN
Get the Pumpkin Everything Mask for $18.99.
Vera Bradley
Get the Fitted Mask with Adjusters for $4.
Etsy
Get the Halloween Face Mask for $8.99.
BaubleBar
Get the BaubleBar Face Mask for $8.
Amazon
Get the Quality Durables Adult 4-Pack Masks for $6.49.
Amazon
Get the Weddingstar 3-Ply Adult Washable Cloth Face Mask for $8.99.
Etsy
Get the Fall Face Masks for $7.74.
Anthropologie
Get the Sanctuary Organic Cotton Ear Loop Reusable Face Mask for $4.95.
Lele Sadoughi
Get the Aspen Lodge Face Masks for $25.
Etsy
Get the Pumpkin Face Mask for $11.99.
Aerie
Get the Aerie Reusable Cloth Adult Face Mask 3-Pack for $3.98.
Express
Get the Pocket Square Clothing Windowpane Unity Face Mask for $9.
Etsy
Get the Pumpkin Spice Fall Reversible Face Mask for $5.99.
Vida
Get the Artist Print On Print Mask for $18.
Madewell
Get the Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks for $14.99.
Amazon
Get the Tequfe Fashion Face Mask for $5.99.
Amazon
Get the SUPNON Thanksgiving Face Mask for $17.97.
Veronica Beard
Get the Leopard Face Mask for $8.
Amazon
Get the TENJONE Windproof Mask for $13.95.
Amazon
Get the HOPE LOVE SHINE Designer Face Masks for $18.99.
Target
Get the Universal Thread Ruffle Trim Mask for $3.
LookHUMAN
Get the Pumpkin Cats Face Masks for $18.99.
Banana Republic
Get the Face Mask 5-Pack for $20.
Amazon
Get the Weddingstar 3-Ply Adult Washable Cloth Face Mask for $9.99.
