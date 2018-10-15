Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

20 Cozy Fall Home Decor Ideas Under $50

Cheap ways to decorate your home for fall.
By Brittany Nims
10/15/2018 01:39pm ET
Bulgac via Getty Images

Cozying up the home for fall is like an introvert’s Super Bowl. It involves planning, preparation and lots and lots of Crock Pot and Instant Pot recipes.

Among fall’s biggest home decor trends are recycled materials and personal touches, but being on-trend doesn’t mean your wallet should suffer. To that end, we’ve found some fall decor hacks that’ll cozy up your home faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.”

Here, 20 fall home decor ideas under $50:

Remote 8-Settings Dew Drop LED Lights, Set of 3
Food52
Get them at Food52, $35.
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
Urban Outfitters
Get it at Urban Outfitters, $49.
Moon Shadow Fringe Tassel Garland
Wayfair
Get it at Food52, $36.
Evergreen And Eucalyptus 20" Wreath
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $38.
Autumn Themed Tea Towels, Set of 2
Wayfair
Get them at Etsy, $30.
Large 2-Wick Fall Day Candle
Target
Get it at Target, $10.
Ceramic Thankful Serving Platter
Target
Get it at Target, $20.
Dried Wheat Bouquet
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $38.
Chucky Knit Throw
Target
Get it at Target, $24.
Grateful And Thankful 3-Piece Sign Set
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $18.
Pumpkin Salt And Pepper Set
Target
Get it at Target, $5.
Four-Piece Stoneware Leaf Appetizer Plates
Target
Get them at Target, $15.
Hammered Metal Moon Cycle Banner
Urban Outfitters
Get it at Urban Outfitters, $18.
20" Autumnal Wreath
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $50.
Harvest Fabric Garland
Target
Get it at Target, $6.
Ivy Fringe Striped Throw Pillow
Urban Outfitters
Get it at Urban Outfitters, $39.
Cosmic Terracotta Catch-All Dish
Urban Outfitters
Get it at Urban Outfitters, $6.
Handblown Multi Dots Glass Gourd Table Accent
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $21.
Hyuk Lumbar Throw Pillow
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $46.
Lit Grapevine Pumpkin
Target
Get it at Target, $12.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
MORE:
shoppablehomeHome Decor