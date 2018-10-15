20 Cozy Fall Home Decor Ideas Under $50

Cozying up the home for fall is like an introvert’s Super Bowl. It involves planning, preparation and lots and lots of Crock Pot and Instant Pot recipes .

Among fall’s biggest home decor trends are recycled materials and personal touches, but being on-trend doesn’t mean your wallet should suffer. To that end, we’ve found some fall decor hacks that’ll cozy up your home faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.”