There's A Lot Of Fall Decor On Sale At Wayfair Right Now

From chunky knit blankets and faux fur pillows to velvet home decor.
By Brittany Nims
10/08/2018 01:29pm ET
AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

Why put off for tomorrow what could get done today? At least, that’s our mindset when it comes to cozying up our homes and getting them holiday ready well before the turkey is thawed and the gifts are wrapped.

If your ultimate goal is to make your home feel like a cabin, you’re in luck because Wayfair is having a massive fall sale where you’ll find everything you need to make your home extra cozy this season. We’re talking living room furniture up to 60 percent off, area rugs starting at $50 and home decor up to 70 percent off.

Basically everything you’ll need to dress up your home from now until April is on sale at Wayfair right now. From chunky knit blankets and faux fur pillows to holiday storage and serveware, there’s something festive on sale for every taste.

To narrow down the choices, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fall finds from Wayfair’s autumnal sale.

Take a look below:

1
10 Piece Autumnal Glass Votive Set
Wayfair
On sale for $30, normally $45. Get it on sale at Wayfair
2
Velvet Pumpkin Decorative Accent
Wayfair
On sale for $10, normally $22. Get it on sale at Wayfair
3
Rachael Ray Cucina 10 Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set
Wayfair
On sale for $80, normally $200. Get it on sale at Wayfair
4
Oneida 13.5" Roaster With V Rack
Wayfair
On sale for $50, normally $100. Get it on sale at Wayfair.
5
Helmuth Velvet Slipper Chair
Wayfair
Comes in four additional colors. On sale for $100, normally $230. Get it on sale at Wayfair
6
Gracie Oaks Pumpkin Throw Pillow
Wayfair
On sale for $19, normally $35. Get it on sale at Wayfair
7
Odin Sphere Pouf
Wayfair
Comes in three colors. On sale for $70, normally $144. Get it on sale at Wayfair.
8
Sunbury 58" TV Stand With Electric Fireplace
Wayfair
Comes in six additional colors/styles. On sale for $217, normally $500. Get it on sale at Wayfair
9
Wayfair Basics 112 Count Ornament Organizer
Wayfair
On sale for $18, normally $28. Get it on sale at Wayfair
10
Birch Lane Dried Wheat Bouquet
Wayfair
On sale for $37, normally $68. Get it on sale at Wayfair
11
Soto Coffee Table
Wayfair
On sale for $197, normally $300. Get it on sale at Wayfair
12
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Series Til-Head 3.5 Qt Stand Mixer
Wayfair
On sale for $253, normally $430. Get it on sale at Wayfair
13
Velvet Lumbar Pillow
Wayfair
Comes in two colors. On sale for $33, normally $79. Get it on sale at Wayfair
14
Cranford Knit Throw Blanket
Wayfair
Comes in five additional colors. On sale for get it for $43, normally $50. Get it on sale at Wayfair
15
Burkey 20 Piece Rose Gold Flatware Set
Wayfair
On sale for $100, normally $200. Get it on sale at Wayfair
16
Fall Berry Fern Wreath
Wayfair
On sale for $33, normally $40. Get it on sale at Wayfair
17
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer
Wayfair
On sale for $72, normally $198. Get it on sale at Wayfair
18
Shaggy Indoor Throw Pillow
Wayfair
It comes in eight additional colors. On sale for $25, normally $34. ﻿Get it on sale at Wayfair
19
Remm Velvet Modern Sectional
Wayfair
On sale for $540, normally $900. Get it on sale at Wayfair
20
Willa Arlo Hyuk Lumbar Throw Pillow
Wayfair
On sale for $46, normally $100. Get it on sale at Wayfair
21
Shore Thing 3 Piece Basket Set
Wayfair
On sale for $21, normally $44. Get it on sale at Wayfair
22
Rachael Ray Cucina 12 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Wayfair
Comes in four additional colors. On sale for $120, normally $300. Get it on sale at Wayfair
23
McQuillen TV Stand
Wayfair
Comes in black, too. On sale for $158, normally $310. Get it on sale at Wayfair
24
Daily Super Soft Elegant Throw
Wayfair
Comes in three additional colors. On sale for $19, normally $25. Get it on sale at Wayfair
25
Kirtley Velvet Upholstered Panel Bed
Wayfair
Comes in one additional color. On sale for $155, normally $183. Get it on sale at Wayfair

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

