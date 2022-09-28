Just 28 Things Your Home Will Be Grateful You Bought This Fall

Popular items from this include:
• A viral pet hair roller that traps debris and hair into a receptacle instead of using single-use adhesive sheets.
• A fish-shaped cleaner that can keep the tank of your humidifier free of mold, bacteria and mildew for up to 30 days without any cleaning on your part.
Advertisement
• A pair of oversized and ergonomic leaf scoopers for making cleaning up yard debris 10 times easier.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A portable oscillating space heater with an adjustable thermostat
2
A plaid storage bin that collapses when not in use
3
A window insulator kit to help lower energy costs
Advertisement
4
An insulated weather- and soundproof strip to keep warm air in
5
A pair of door draft stoppers with adhesive with adhesive backing
6
A pack of six adjustable mug organizers to maximize cupboard space
Advertisement
7
A sleek air purifier with HEPA and activated carbon filters
8
A non-abrasive fireplace cleaner that works on a number of surfaces
9
A cool mist humidifier to help with cold and flu season
Advertisement
10
A tank cleaner for keeping your humidifier mold and mildew free for up to 30 days
11
A pet hair remover that doesn't require single use sticky sheets
12
A pair of ergonomically designed oversized leaf scoops
Advertisement
13
Two large water- and tear-resistant garden dustpans
14
A scented mini pumpkin spice latte decor piece
15
A gutter scoop for removing waterlogged debris and leaves from your gutter
Advertisement
16
A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
17
A string light curtain
18
A luxe and portable towel warmer
Advertisement
19
Some weatherproof, battery-operated motion sensing night lights
20
A pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights
21
A warm and relaxing weighted blanket
Advertisement
22
A pack of three large-capacity storage bags to store your summer clothes
23
A fall-inspired welcome mat
24
A soy wax hot cider candle with notes of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg
Advertisement
25
A sunrise-simulating alarm clock to help you gently wake up with sunlight
26
A 5.5-foot metal blanket ladder
27
An autumn-inspired felt ball garland
Advertisement
28
Two extendable window screens that can be installed vertically and horizontally