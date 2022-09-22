Shopping
FashionWomenAmazonfall

Fall Is Coming — Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP

I hear the whispers of pumpkin spice already...
AnaMaria Glavan
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JQZ3KTB?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6329d3c0e4b0387bc701fd14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sweater vest " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6329d3c0e4b0387bc701fd14" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JQZ3KTB?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6329d3c0e4b0387bc701fd14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sweater vest </a>and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KMS7RL1?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6329d3c0e4b0387bc701fd14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sherpa jean jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6329d3c0e4b0387bc701fd14" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KMS7RL1?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6329d3c0e4b0387bc701fd14%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sherpa jean jacket</a>.
Amazon
Popular items from this list:

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A chic longline plaid jacket
Promising review: "WOW! This blazer is incredible! It is not stiff like business blazers; it is actually really soft and moves easily. I really like how it is not really heavy and won’t overheat you. It hit just below my rear. I really am happy with my purchase, and I recommend wearing this in the spring or on windy days." — Fluff
$49.99+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
An oversized knitted sweater vest
Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
$29.99 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A ridiculously soft long T-shirt dress
Pair this with booties, a leather jacket, and some statement earrings for an outfit that is both trendy and comfy.

Promising review: "This is SO CUTE! I can’t wait to wear it this this summer. Many have said they used it as a swimsuit cover up, but I will definitely be wearing this as a casual maxi dress! The material is slightly silky and very substantial — definitely more substantial than just a cover up. You can even tie up the front into a knot for a cute high-low look. Just make sure to size up for a more relaxed fit!" — Richie P.
$36.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A tiered maxi
Promising review: "Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." — KB
$59.90 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A Levi's jacket lined with sherpa
Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It is so comfortable and looks cute with every outfit! The sherpa lining is on the front and back torso plus the neck, and the sleeves have a different soft lining. Easy, comfortable, and cute!" — Eileen Eisen-Cohen

$65.89+ at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A pullover sweatshirt featuring an alien embellishment
Reviewers suggest ordering a size up for an extra comfy fit. Promising review: "Very cute sweatshirt. The pink color is very cute and as shown in the photo. I love the alien patch on it! The fabric is stretchy and comfy." — Airaj V.
$25.99 at Amazon
7
Boohoo
A matching knit set
Available in sizes 12–26 and three colors.
$22 at Boohoo
8
amazon.com
A ribbed V-neck top
Promising review: "My newest favorite top! Its flattering and it feels really cozy! The material is soft and lightweight but not sheer. The color and fit is perfect for fall, and for lounging around the house in winter." — Rain
$18.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of sherpa-lined sweats
Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." — Jodi Larson

$33.98 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A silky-and-stretchy cowl neck cami
Promising review: "This top is an absolute must for a well-rounded wardrobe. Dress is up or be casual...it’s a go-to." — kajey perry
$39.90 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A mock neck bodysuit
Promising review: "This is so soft and so comfortable. It’s the first bodysuit I’ve bought and I don’t know why I haven’t purchased these sooner, it’s amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it’s not at all. I’ll probably be buying this in every color." — MW

$22.98 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A cable-knit two-piece set
Promising review: "I love this outfit! It's beautiful and perfect for all weather. It's warm and hasn't fallen apart on me even though it's made of yarn. I would suggest this set to anyone." — Dominique

$26.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A cotton maxi shirt dress
Promising review: "Lovely! It was a bit big in the midsection, but I bought it oversized on purpose. It looks great with my chunky and thin belts! It's perfect for all seasons. I intend on wearing it this summer and then adding leggings for fall." — AMA

$26.88 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A pair of plaid knit leggings
Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." — DM Lover

$17.78 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A faux suede mini skirt with lace-up detailing that's serving Big Fall Energy
Promising review: "I love this skirt so much! I got a large (150 pounds, 5'4"), and it fits me perfectly. I've had this black skirt for around nine months now, and it has become a staple in my wardrobe! It has very VERY small pockets, but pockets nonetheless, and it's very comfortable. The zipper is high quality, the material feels expensive, and I haven't noticed any fabric shrinkage or color fading! For me it hits around mid-thigh." — liv

$16.14+ at Amazon
16
SymbolicImports / Etsy
An ultra-soft crewneck for spooky season
Promising review: "Love this sweatshirt. It's soooo soft inside and fits amazing. I loved it so much I went out in it in Texas heat to celebrate." — Shelby


$22.19+ at Etsy
17
amazon.com
A belted tunic dress that you can consider multiple outfits in one purchase
Promising review: "I LOVE this dress/tunic. Fits perfectly. Nice enough to wear to work (teacher) and comfy. The flannel is not too think and perfect on cool days for a tank underneath as another layer." — you rock
$26.99+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A ruffled, tiered polka-dot number best accessorized with bottomless mimosas
Promising review: "Bought this for my Caribbean cruise in December, and I have worn it multiple times since then. It is comfortable, breathable — looks fantastic. I wear it alone with sandals or with tights and boots for winter." — Lua

$27.98 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A pair of baggy overalls
Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. With all this time being spent at home with the recent crisis, I wanted something comfortable but cute so I’m not in sweats all day. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." — WamQQk

$25.99+ at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A maxi dress featuring pockets
Promising review: "Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up. The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." — Tia Blackwell

$29.50+ at Amazon
21
Target
A pajama set with over 1,000 glowing reviews
Promising review: "I've been looking for pajamas that are comfortable and suitable for COVID lounging all day, and these fit the bill. I love these so much, I've purchased multiple pairs. I've washed them a few times and haven't run into any issues with shrinkage. To avoid them being wrinkled, as long as I manage to take them out of the dryer as soon as they're done, they're perfect." — Miranda

$21.99 at Target
22
amazon.com
A turtleneck sweater dress
Promising review: "This is WAY BETTER than I thought it would be when I purchased it. First of all, the size is perfect! It's absolutely an oversized sweater, and the material is great, and I personally love the pockets! I wore with some simple leggings and was just in heaven at how comfortable I was. Anyway, y'all, BUY THIS SWEATER!" — Kristen Saunders
$41.99 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A ribbed knit pencil skirt
Promising review: "Love the fit of this skirt! Material is soft and stretchy and the ribbed pattern is very flattering. The color is beautiful as well." — Amylia

$18.99+ at Amazon
24
White Fox Boutique
An oversized sweatshirt about to become the loungewear equivalent of your favorite jeans
Available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors.
$49.99 at White Fox Boutique
25
amazon.com
A tiered baby doll mini
Promising review: "I love this dress! It fit perfectly! I am 5'10" and struggle finding dresses that are not 'too short.' This was a perfect length. The bottom half of the dress is lined, which makes it completely opaque. It is a thin material that makes steaming extremely easy and fast. I worn this to an Atlanta Braves game in 100-plus-degree weather and was able to keep cool. Perfect addition to my wardrobe." — karmen howard

$28.99 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
An off-shoulder blouse featuring a wrap waist and voluminous sleeves
Promising review: "This blouse is definitely a statement maker. I love how voluminous the sleeves are; it really adds so much drama to any outfit. The material is definitely thicker than expected, but it makes it feel more luxe!" — Jessica Moore
$33.99 at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A short-sleeve two-piece set that's ideal for work-from-home days
Promising review: "For those of you who like to go to Walmart in your PJs and flannel pants, order this set! You will still be comfy but look great. These sets are lightweight but not see-through. True to size without fitting skin tight. Extremely comfortable and versatile. Dress it up or down." — Mimi
$12.99+ at Amazon
28
amazon.com
A bodycon pencil dress you'll never take off
Promising review: "I love this dress. Simple, classy, and professional. It molds to my body in all the right ways, and it wasn't too long. It can be worn with a nice necklace to spruce it up, and flats and/or pumps. The material is also versatile enough so that it can be worn year round; all you need is a pair of stockings or tights, but the dress will work either way. I plan to order more colors." — LadyLestat

$22.99+ at Amazon
29
amazon.com
A pair of track sweats that reviewers swear are crafted with magic fabric that remains cool
Promising review: "These are the best. They are soft and buttery and the comfiest pants I own. I’ve personally been wearing them after giving birth to my son and these have been a lifesaver. I have ordered to more colors! They are super soft but also lightweight! I live in Florida so I can wear these with a light T-shirt and not be sweating, or wear them with a hoodie on cooler days!" — FIU Student

$11.99 at Amazon
30
amazon.com
A long-sleeved off-shoulder dress that looks expensive but is actually quite affordable
Promising review: "I absolutely love how this compliments my body. It's soft and stretchy and it's versatile... I’ve worn it with heels, a blazer, and with tennis shoes." — Who's That Lady
$36.99 at Amazon
31
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A pair of Levi's ribcage straight jeans
Promising review: "I am an exclusively high-waisted bottoms person. No ifs, ands, or but(t)s about it, I refuse to wear anything else. I have some high-waisted jeans I love, but both pairs really just come up to my belly button, and it'll sometimes pop on out if I'm wearing a crop top. No biggie, but I was looking for a pair that came up FURTHER. So I went into Levi's last year and tried on just about every "high rise" pair in the store. Seriously. And these straight ribcage jeans were just the ticket. Stiff enough to look like jeans instead of jeggings, a slight crop and straight hem at the bottom to differentiate from my skinny jeans, and a SUPER-HIGH rise. Like my belly button is a full inch below the top of the jeans. It takes me a minute to get into them and button the button-fly, but that's what ensures a nice fit for my waist-to-hip ratio, which usually results in the dreaded WAIST GAP. I love the color and the level of distressing (aka not much), and they make me feel like a cool girl when I really just about never feel like one. If you're looking for super-high-waisted jeans that still...feel like jeans, I 100% recommend these." — Maitland Quitmeyer, BuzzFeed Staff
$98 at Levi's
32
amazon.com
A chunky-knit cardigan perfect for adding warmth to any 'fit
Promising review: "I love this sweater. It’s a true sweater so it’s thicker than a light cardigan. It has an oversized fit with a drop sleeve and POCKETS! This will be so cute for the fall, winter, or spring." — Busy Mom

$30.99+ at Amazon
33
amazon.com
A batwing sleeve dress that rivals your favorite blanket for softness
Promising review: "Super cute, comfortable dress. Not too thick, but still warm. Comes with a little snap button and thread you can sew on the front chest area, in case you need to be sure nothing comes popping out!" — jessica

$29.99+ at Amazon
34
amazon.com
A long-sleeved turtleneck bodycon dress
Promising review: "This is the perfect dress for autumn photos and everyday wear! So comfortable and fits beautifully! This is a closet staple you need." — Sharon S.

$35.99+ at Amazon
35
amazon.com
An off-shoulder maxi dress
Promising review: "My daughter picked this dress for a summer wedding! Fit her beautifully and the size was spot on! Pairs great with a cute denim jacket and sandals." — Kristen

$28.99+ at Amazon
