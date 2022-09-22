Fall Is Coming — Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP

Popular items from this list:
- A longline plaid jacket so chic, it won’t matter that it’s covered in the remnants of the apple cider donut you just inhaled.
- An oversized knitted sweater vest for making the word “crisp” come to mind.
- A long T-shirt dress so ridiculously soft, your body will feel as if it’s being enveloped by a fluffy cloud.
1
A chic longline plaid jacket
2
An oversized knitted sweater vest
3
A ridiculously soft long T-shirt dress
4
A tiered maxi
5
A Levi's jacket lined with sherpa
6
A pullover sweatshirt featuring an alien embellishment
7
A matching knit set
8
A ribbed V-neck top
9
A pair of sherpa-lined sweats
10
A silky-and-stretchy cowl neck cami
11
A mock neck bodysuit
12
A cable-knit two-piece set
13
A cotton maxi shirt dress
14
A pair of plaid knit leggings
15
A faux suede mini skirt with lace-up detailing that's serving Big Fall Energy
16
An ultra-soft crewneck for spooky season
17
A belted tunic dress that you can consider multiple outfits in one purchase
18
A ruffled, tiered polka-dot number best accessorized with bottomless mimosas
19
A pair of baggy overalls
20
A maxi dress featuring pockets
21
A pajama set with over 1,000 glowing reviews
22
A turtleneck sweater dress
23
A ribbed knit pencil skirt
24
An oversized sweatshirt about to become the loungewear equivalent of your favorite jeans
25
A tiered baby doll mini
26
An off-shoulder blouse featuring a wrap waist and voluminous sleeves
27
A short-sleeve two-piece set that's ideal for work-from-home days
28
A bodycon pencil dress you'll never take off
29
A pair of track sweats that reviewers swear are crafted with magic fabric that remains cool
30
A long-sleeved off-shoulder dress that looks expensive but is actually quite affordable
31
A pair of Levi's ribcage straight jeans
32
A chunky-knit cardigan perfect for adding warmth to any 'fit
33
A batwing sleeve dress that rivals your favorite blanket for softness
34
A long-sleeved turtleneck bodycon dress
35
An off-shoulder maxi dress