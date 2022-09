Fall Is Coming — Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP

A pair of Levi's ribcage straight jeans

"I am an exclusively high-waisted bottoms person. No ifs, ands, or but(t)s about it, I refuse to wear anything else. I have some high-waisted jeans I love, but both pairs really just come up to my belly button, and it'll sometimes pop on out if I'm wearing a crop top. No biggie, but I was looking for a pair that came up FURTHER. So I went into Levi's last year and tried on just about every "high rise" pair in the store. Seriously. And these straight ribcage jean s were just the ticket. Stiff enough to look like jeans instead of jeggings, a slight crop and straight hem at the bottom to differentiate from my skinny jeans, and a SUPER-HIGH rise. Like my belly button is a full inch below the top of the jeans. It takes me a minute to get into them and button the button-fly, but that's what ensures a nice fit for my waist-to-hip ratio, which usually results in the dreaded WAIST GAP. I love the color and the level of distressing (aka not much), and they make me feel like a cool girl when I really just about never feel like one. If you're looking for super-high-waisted jeans that still...feel like jeans, I 100% recommend these." — Maitland Quitmeyer , BuzzFeed Staff