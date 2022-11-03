19 Fall Coats and Jackets So Cute You'll Want To Keep Them On

A water-resistant puffer coat that you can fold up when not in use and stow it into the carrying bag that comes included

Promising review: "The coat provides a good amount of warmth and can be compressed into a very small amount of space by rolling it up in the included bag. Great for traveling and saving space. A lot of coat in a very small space!" — SLM