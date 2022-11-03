Shopping
19 Fall Coats and Jackets So Cute You'll Want To Keep Them On

An outer layer to pull your whole look together.
Isabella Sarlija
Popular items to wear from this list:

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A plaid peacoat to ring in the fall
Promising review: "I really like this coat. It is 'oversized' enough to layer but does not feel too big or boxy. The bottom falls right at my knees. The lining feels luxurious and the outer layer is not over thick but sturdy and well made. Great value if you are looking for a versatile option for a winter coat this season. I feel like I can pull this off with a sweater, jeans, and boots or with a neutral dress and heels." — Bricky
$59.99 at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A faux-shearling moto jacket that you can style well into the winter
Promising review: "This jacket is absolutely gorgeous. I'm super impressed by the quality, fit, and STYLE! Can't wait to throw on cute jeans and booties to complete the look" — Chula M
$69.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
An oversized teddy bear coat that's the key to dressing up any outfit
Some reviewers recommend sizing up for a slouchy fit and more room to layer.

Promising review: "OBSESSED!!! Exactly like a coat from Urban Outfitters except at a fraction of the cost.It's super comfy and warm! Love love love it! It feels expensive and is super cute. You don't have to spend so much money on trendy items — it's so not worth it when you can find cute dupes." — Vanessa
$27.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A wool blend flannel shacket that simply screams, it's bonfire season
Promising review: "I’m so happy I bought this shacket! The price is amazing compared to the boutiques out there, and the quality is great too. I ordered my normal size, and it’s the perfect amount of oversized. Definitely want to order more colors soon!" — Hannah
$38.98 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A cute hooded windbreaker raincoat, because everyone deserves to have a bright coat
Promising review: "I never write reviews but had to let people know what a great raincoat this is! I went one size up so will fit over heavy clothes. I really like that cinch at the wrists. The striped fabric inside add a little pop of fun. Lightweight but feels substantial. Buy it you won’t regret it!" — C W
$29.99+ at Amazon
6
Free People
An FP Movement printed fleece jacket so that can keep you warm
Promising review: "Best running around town jacket! Love love love this jacket! It’s so comfy and soft while also keeping you warm and snuggly. Deep pockets are a plus. Made to feel a little baggy — great for over a sweater. Highly recommend!" — Free People Customer
$168.00 at Free People
7
amazon.com
A 100% leather cropped suede moto jacket, because your jackets have the right to cool
Promising review: "This is the PERFECT jacket for your fall wardrobe. Color is so rich and warm and the material is really great quality. Highly recommend." — Danielle
$93.98 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A corduroy sherpa jacket so that you can look like you just stepped off the set of Stranger Things
Promising review: "I wasn’t sure what to expect, [jackets] always seem cuter on the model, but this is actually the same in person. I love this!! Super warm/soft and looks the same as pictured!! I ordered my normal size and it fit great, although if you’d want it to be more oversized, I’d size up one. Definitely worth it! Can’t wait til I can wear it in the fall!" — Caitlin
$45.99 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A midi teddy coat that's the easiest way to wear something that feels like a blanket
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews, but I love this coat so much and I looked for so long for the perfect teddy coat. It’s stylish, can be dressed up with jeans and heels or casually with leggings and sneakers. It’s got a satin lining so it doesn’t shed all over your clothes. The big pockets are a nice detail. But my favorite thing is how soft and warm it is." — Amazon customer
$94.99 at Amazon
10
Target
A lightweight waterproof coat
Promising review: “Love! Compliments all over the place." — x

$63.96 at Target
11
amazon.com
A long hooded puffer coat so that you can really get into the season of cozy
Promising review: "I ordered a size up (xl), I normally wear a L, because I wanted the coat to fit over many layers and large sweaters. This coat is a dream come true. Great value! I love how long it is! Also like the collar, really keeps my neck warm. Has kept out rain, snow, and cold winds. I live in the rainy Northwest." — Marinda
$83.52 at Amazon
12
Alo
A utility jacket that is reminiscent of the jackets Hailey Bieber wears with cargo pants
Promising review: "I LOVE this jacket! So stylish, warm, and comfy! You can wear it with everything! Simply love it! I [rated] it a True to Size, but it actually has space to wear a thick sweater underneath, and you still have room to move." — Katia
$218 at Alo
13
amazon.com
A long tartan shacket if you refuse to wear a jacket (or, in this case, shacket)
Promising review: "This flannel jacket is the best! I love it, comfortable, sooo many compliments, want more of this product!" — Jennifer
$35.99 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A water-resistant puffer coat that you can fold up when not in use and stow it into the carrying bag that comes included
Promising review: "The coat provides a good amount of warmth and can be compressed into a very small amount of space by rolling it up in the included bag. Great for traveling and saving space. A lot of coat in a very small space!" — SLM
$50.52 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A waterproof athletic jacket that's wind-proof and waterproof
Promising review: "I was so appreciative bc we were going to Alaska and I am super cold-natured… This jacket is both water AND windproof!!! I wore it while whale watching on a boat and couldn’t feel a thing!!! Lightweight and completely blocks wind!!!" — Julie
$43.35 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A longline plaid jacket that adds a vintage professor-chic edge to your fit
Promising review: "WOW! This blazer is incredible! It is not stiff like business blazers; it is actually really soft and moves easily. I really like how it is not really heavy and won’t overheat you. It hit just below my rear. I really am happy with my purchase, and I recommend wearing this in the spring or on windy days." — Fluff
$59.99 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A corduroy shacket, because there are a ton of places in the States that don't cool down until the end of the year
Promising review: "I bought 2 of these tops and as I review them I am going to buy more! Comfy as a blouse or jacket. Don't just buy one!" — Sue GM
$17.98+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
Or a Levi's sherpa denim jacket, if you are in a part of the States where the weather plummets
Promising review: "Love this jacket! I’ve wanted a trucker jacket for some time now and this is perfect. I purchased it larger than my normal size since I wanted it to be roomy to wear sweaters or layers for the cold weather. It’s comfortable and warm. Great staple and addition to my wardrobe." — Elissa
$49.98+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
And a double-breasted peacoat, because the holiday season is almost upon us
Promising review: "I wore this last week in Paris and Normandy with 3-degree Celsius weather. It kept me warm. The fit looks great too. I bought it in red and another color, and they look great in pictures. It fit me perfectly with room for base layer and knit dress underneath and it was a few inches above my knees. I would recommend this coat to anyone. Happy customer here. I’m planning to buy other colors too for my next trip." — Jenn Coning
$75.11+ at Amazon
