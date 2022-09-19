Between seasons — when it’s too warm for a big coat, but cool enough for layering — is usually when you’ll find me staring into my closet, coming to the conclusion that I have nothing to wear. However, there’s one clothing item we can all wear right now without freezing or melting: a midi skirt.
Falling just below the knee, midi skirts can be worn during the fall with boots, sneakers and loafers, and dressed up with cozy sweaters and chunky scarves. They’re short enough to show just a bit of leg (or you can choose to cover up with high socks), but still have enough coverage to block out autumn’s wind chill.
Aisya Washington, a New York City-based fashion stylist, told me the key to styling midi skirt for the fall is to focus on layering.
“A bodysuit and a jacket —leather or jean — always looks good. [Wearing] a cashmere off-the-shoulder sweater with a lace cami is a nice way to dress it up,” she said. “I also love a cute vintage T-shirt tucked in and worn with a leather moto jacket and ankle boots. [These skirts] are really versatile and can lean into most styles.”
Dallas-based fashion stylist Tamra Byrd suggests accessorizing with a crossbody purse or mini bag, and echoed Washington’s ankle-shoe recommendation.
“My absolute favorite shoe option for a midi skirt is going to be [anything] that comes to your ankle, like an ankle strap sandal, an animal print bootie or a Jordan high top or Nike Dunks,” she said.
The fabrics, colors and print options for midi skirts are endless. Whether you sport the iconic leopard print skirt or keep it simple-yet-stylish with a flowy, accordion-pleated style, this fall staple is great complement to any wardrobe.
Below, we rounded up the cutest midi skirts available, in multiple size ranges and styles.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A corduroy button front midi skirt
Get all of the cozy fall vibes with this corduroy skirt that goes perfectly with combat or ankle boots. And the buttons on the front aren't just for show; you can leave the lower ones unbuttoned to show off over-the-knee boots
. Plus, it even has pockets to keep your hands warm on chilly days. It comes in women's sizes 1X-4X.
A tie-waist midi skirt
You can dress up this office-friendly skirt or keep it casual for everyday wear. It features a tie waist and elasticized waistband for maximum comfort. It's available in women's 14/16-26/28 and comes in tan, blue and black.
An accordion-pleat midi skirt
Getting its name from its folds' close resemblance to an accordion, this metallic skirt is just begging to be paired with a cozy sweater and boots — or be a part of your Halloween costume. Either way, you'll be super comfortable wearing it, thanks to the stretchy waist. It comes in 24 hues, such as dark green, red, black, purple, burgundy and gold, and in women's sizes XS-XL.
A white denim slit skirt
Yes, denim
skirts are
in for fall, and this budget-friendly version features a front slit and
pockets to put your hands in for Instagram-ready photos. You can get it in white, black and a classic medium blue wash. Women's sizes are XXS-4XL.
A front-slit midi blue denim skirt
You can never have enough denim — and this stretchy jean skirt is another hard-working piece for your fall wardrobe. It even has patch pockets and a trendy front slit to flaunt your boots or sneakers. It's available in women's sizes 14-28.
A classic leopard print midi skirt
A few years back, the leopard midi skirt was popular enough to inspire a dedicated Instagram account
. Well, I'm personally putting you in charge of re-igniting this trend with this affordable side-slit skirt. Style it by sliding your feet in a pair of chunky boots
and grab a cute bag
to accessorize. It's also available in a white and black print and comes in women's sizes XS-XL.
A side-slit wide midi skirt
Bring in the new season in this fully lined, bright green rayon-linen midi skirt which has a wide structure at the hem, a side slit and pockets. It comes in women's sizes 0-12.
A high-waist bodycon midi skirt
Christian Omeshun is a plus size fashion brand owned and designed by A’shontay Hubbard. The brand carries sizes 12-32 in everyday wear like dresses, tops, pants, skirts, swimwear and jumpsuits, plus custom-made bridal gowns. This vibrant stretchy calf-length skirt features a high waist and is handmade in Atlanta, Georgia. It comes in women's sizes 12-32 and is available in red, white, black, green, and royal blue.
A blue faux leather midi skirt
This electric blue skirt is the colorful staple your closet needs. It has side pockets (!), a side bow tie and a front slit and zipper detail. Pair it with heels
or heeled boots. It's available in plus, petite and standard women's sizes up to 3X.
A textured cable knit midi skirt
Fall is essentially synonymous with cable knit sweaters and this high-rise skirt will likely go with one you already have in your wardrobe. It features a textured design and distressed details at the bottom. It comes in navy and golden tan in women's sizes XS-XL.
A multicolored cotton midi skirt
For every Farm Rio purchase, the brand donates the dollar amount equivalent
to one tree being planted in the Amazon and Atlantic rainforest. And what better way to strengthen your long-distance green thumb than by going into fall wearing a vibrant skirt made of 100% organic cotton? Featuring a smocked waistline and side pockets, this colorful skirt is sure to stand out from the rest of your clothing. It comes in women's sizes XS-XL.
A stretchy, lightweight midi skirt
Everyone needs a simple black midi skirt because it can be worn with literally anything. This one from Spanx is light as a feather and soft as butter, meaning you'll want to wear it as soon as your get your hands on it. It's incredibly stretchy so you can move around through pumpkin patches and fairs comfortably. Women's sizes are XS-3X.
A checkered midi skirt
Fashion and beauty expert Kahlana Barfield Brown
recently launched her own collection with Target
as a part of the brand's new Future Collective
initiative. One of the items from her collection is this blue checkered midi skirt, which comes in women's sizes XS-3X. It's made of a sweater material to keep you nice and warm and is a high-rise style with an elastic waist.
A lightweight and durable midi skirt with pockets
This versatile, minimalist skirt has a silky feel and paperbag waist. But while most skirts on our list have pockets, this skirt has zippered pockets so your precious valuables stay safe and secure. It's also made of breathable fabric, has wrinkle resistance and is quick-drying in case you get a little overheated under all of your layers. You don't even have to worry about it getting snagged on an apple tree branch (is that a thing?) as it's also abrasion-resistant. It comes in XXS-3XL in black and red.
A silky tan slip skirt
If you want to ooze luxury, dress in this 90s-inspired slip skirt which comes in nine other colors like red, white, dark green, navy blue and black. Throw on a sweater vest
and tie your favorite scarf around your neck to complete the look. Women's sizes are available in XXS-3X.
A low-key floral midi skirt
For a subtle floral print that doesn't scream spring, opt for this satin-like midi skirt. (Look closely and you'll see it's dotted with a delicate ditsy floral print.) It features a slide slit and comes in brown and black in women's sizes XXS-XXL, with tall and petite options available.