It may be basic, but the cooler temps, changing leaves, and sudden preponderance of pumpkin spice have us eager for fall. As you overhaul your closet with cozier clothes and cold-weather footwear, don’t forget to switch up your nail-care regimen to accommodate autumnal colorways and customized designs that complement colder weather.

Not sure where to start? Whether you’re simply looking for refresh your home-manicure color palette or want an elaborately designed press-on tips, Target has you covered with nail designs perfect for the upcoming season. From earthy brown varnish that actually smells like chocolate to tortoiseshell nail art that you can cure at home, here are some of the best fall options you can get at Target right now.

1
Nails.INC
Nails.INC Cocoa For Real polishes
Not only are Nails.INC polishes vegan and cruelty-free, but the brand’s “Coco for Real” line consists of polishes that actually smell like chocolate. These brown shades are perfect for the fall season and will match a variety of skin tones. If you prefer orange undertones, go for “coco kisses”, while those that like a richer brown should try the “rock it chocolate” shade.
$7.99 at Target
2
Dashing Divas
Dashing Diva glaze art manicure bundle
The tortoiseshell pattern is classic, chic, and can be worn all year long — but the pattern’s golden and brown color scheme is especially appropriate for fall. While patterned nail art can be tricky to master at home, these semi-cured gel nails from Dashing Diva make it easy. All you have to do is place the printed sticker on your nail and cure it under the included LED lamp. Since these decals are made of gel, they’ll last up to two weeks.
$16.99 at Target
3
Essie
Essie’s "Force of Nature” nail polish
Essie’s fall 2022 collection has eight great seasonal shades to choose from. Our favorite is “Force of Nature”, a deep dark green that reminds us of pine trees in a forest of orange and yellow foliage. The colors are inspired by nature, yet they’re still modern and glamorous
$9.99 at Target
4
imPRESS
imPRESS press-on manicure
Chunky glitter, high-shine finishes, and marbled patterns? You’d need to visit a salon to get professional paint jobs like these — until now. These press-on nails offer an instantaneous splash of chic. Simply stick them on and head out on the town.
$6.99 at Target
5
Essie
Essie Expressie “Saffr-On the Move” quick-dry polish
The worst part about painting your nails is waiting for them to dry. If you’re on the go, try a quick drying polish, like Essie’s Expressie quick-dry polish. This collection has tons of orange shades to channel autumn. For those that especially love pumpkin spice, Saffr-On the Move is the color of a perfectly baked pumpkin pie.
$9.99 at Target
6
Olive and June
Olive and June “CV” nail polish
What’s chicer than a shiny, perfectly manicured red nail? Not much can compare with this time-honored look, it goes with almost any outfit and every occasion. This particularly spot-on shade of red is from Olive & June, and is perfect for creating the classic manicure at home
$8.99 at Target
7
OPI
OPI “A Rose At Dawn” nail polish
Lighter hues of purple go hand in hand with spring, but the darker shades are great for autumn vibes — like this metallic grape color infused with flecks of glitter for an understated shimmer. Add a top coat, and your mani should last up to a week with OPI’s expert formula.
$11.49 at Target
8
Tenoverten
Tenoverten “Austin” nail polish
If you’re a polish lover and haven’t tried Tenoverten, you’re sleeping on one of the best non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free polishes on the market. The long-lasting formula glides on perfectly smooth. This fall, choose Austin — a perfect transitional blue. It’s a bit darker than a summer ocean blue, leaning more toward a denim blue vibe.
$12 at Target
9
ella+mila
Ella+Mila “Time For A Bond Fire” nail polish
While many pink shades work better for warmer weather, this deep dusty rose is perfect for your upcoming autumnal manicure. (Even the color name — Time for a Bond Fire — lends itself to a colder season.) Ella+Mila’s polishes are also “17-free,” meaning they leave out many unwanted, potentially toxic ingredients other brands may include, so you can feel good about this purchase.
$10.49 at Target
