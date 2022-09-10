It may be basic, but the cooler temps, changing leaves, and sudden preponderance of pumpkin spice have us eager for fall. As you overhaul your closet with cozier clothes and cold-weather footwear, don’t forget to switch up your nail-care regimen to accommodate autumnal colorways and customized designs that complement colder weather.
Not sure where to start? Whether you’re simply looking for refresh your home-manicure color palette or want an elaborately designed press-on tips, Target has you covered with nail designs perfect for the upcoming season. From earthy brown varnish that actually smells like chocolate to tortoiseshell nail art that you can cure at home, here are some of the best fall options you can get at Target right now.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.