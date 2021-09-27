It’s fall! And that means good baking, pretty leaves, cooler weather and getting cozy. Although we’re not living in normal times at the moment, you can still make the most of it with just a few tweaks to your décor, kitchen, outdoor space and closet. From bundt pans to stadium blankets to cozy plaid slippers, here are some of our favorite fall picks.
1
A gorgeous Nordic Ware bundt pan
2
Hand cream to keep your mitts from cracking
3
Adorable pumpkin pillows
4
Or corduroy pillow covers
5
A wood-burning steel fire pit that travels, too
6
A more traditional-looking fire pit
7
A chunky knit weighted blanket
8
A candle that smells like fall
9
A pumpkin-shaped 45 of your favorite fall soundtrack
10
A jar of deliciously aromatic mulling spices
11
A fall harvest loaf pan
12
A deluxe s'mores roaster
13
A set of roasting forks for s'mores (and more)
14
A beautiful fall wreath
15
Or a more affordable 20-inch goldenrod wreath
16
A slow cooker for all the best low-effort fall foods...
17
... and slow cooker sauces for shockingly easy dinners
18
Souper cubes for freezing
19
A cardigan, of course
Old Navy
20
E.L.F.'s nourishing facial oil
21
And some Burt's Bees lip balm
22
A faux ivory pampas grass garland
23
A 3-in-1 electric leaf blower, leaf vacuum and mulcher
24
Or a leaf rake and some yard bags
25
A fleece stadium blanket
26
A crate of fatwood fire starters
27
Some flannel and sheepskin slippers
28
Or a pair of cute Dearfoams slippers
29
A three-pack of cozy socks
30
You already know
Target
31
Some seasonal kitchen towels
32
Mike's sweet creamy jalapeno mustard
33
A Dutch oven from Martha Stewart
34
Hot chocolate with pumpkin marshmallows
35
A gorgeous Stagg electric kettle with walnut handles...
36
...or a stovetop Stagg kettle in copper
37
A set of tapers in fall colors
38
A set of jewel-like fall dishes
39
A Merimekko apron
40
Hand pie molds
41
A pair of Staub ceramic baking dishes
42
A corduroy button-down boyfriend shirt
43
A cable knit pillow (or three)
44
Or a pillow with fall colors that works year-round
45
A delightful stovetop popcorn popper
46
Bonne Maman's pumpkin spice spread
47
A oil diffuser in "leaves" scent
