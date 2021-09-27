Home & Living

Everything You Need If You Love Fall

Get in the autumn spirit with fall home products, baking essentials, fire pits, cozy must-haves and seasonal scents.

It’s fall! And that means good baking, pretty leaves, cooler weather and getting cozy. Although we’re not living in normal times at the moment, you can still make the most of it with just a few tweaks to your décor, kitchen, outdoor space and closet. From bundt pans to stadium blankets to cozy plaid slippers, here are some of our favorite fall picks.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A gorgeous Nordic Ware bundt pan
Amazon
What's fall but the best possible start to baking season? This bundt pan will make your cakes and loaves look incredible.

Get it from Amazon for $32.93.
2
Hand cream to keep your mitts from cracking
Amazon
Between the chill in the air and the extra hand-washing we're all doing during the pandemic, hands are bound to get dry. This highly rated cream not only contains baobab oil, but pumpkin oil, too.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3
Adorable pumpkin pillows
Target
Swap in these gourd-geous little pillows and you'll instantly feel autumnal.

Get the pumpkin lumbar throw pillow or square pumpkin throw pillow from Target for $25.
4
Or corduroy pillow covers
Amazon
Or grab some fall-colored pillow covers in cozy corduroy and zip them over your existing pillows. These well-reviewed pillow covers from Amazon come in 7 sizes and 19 colors.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5
A wood-burning steel fire pit that travels, too
Wayfair
This stainless steel fire pit from Solo Stove is designed to produce less smoke and also travel well, too, for trips to the woods or carrying it over to a friend's house for s'mores.

Get it from Wayfair for $229.99.
6
A more traditional-looking fire pit
Wayfair
For those who prefer a more traditional fire pit, this could be the one. The frame is powder coated to resist rust, and it comes with a spark screen and poker, too.

Get it from Wayfair for $174.99.
7
A chunky knit weighted blanket
Amazon
If you've been thinking about getting a weighted blanked for the chance it might help reduce anxiety and aid sleep, grab one in a fall-colored large chunky knit and it'll amp up your autumn decor, too.

Get it from Amazon for $118.50+ (available in various sizes, colors and weights).
8
A candle that smells like fall
Otherland
This vibrant candle from Otherland's seasonally inspired Homestead collection smells like persimmon, velvet leaves and mulled cider. We honestly can't think of a better combination.

Get it from Otherland for $36.
9
A pumpkin-shaped 45 of your favorite fall soundtrack
Amazon
It's the songs of "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" by Vince Guaraldi -- pressed onto limited edition vinyl in the shape of a pumpkin. And it really works! It comes with liner notes by Peanuts historian Derrick Bangs.

Get it from Amazon for $25.98.
10
A jar of deliciously aromatic mulling spices
Williams Sonoma
Speaking of mulled cider, get some of these mulling spices ASAP. The jar contains Korintje Grade-A cinnamon, Madagascar cloves, allspice berries and bits of orange peel.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $16.95.
11
A fall harvest loaf pan
Amazon
This sweet Nordic Ware loaf pan will imprint your bakes with a lovely pumpkin patch (and a few acorns, too). Don't forget baking spray!

Get it from Amazon for $29.17.
12
A deluxe s'mores roaster
Target
Can't do a whole fire pit? No problem at all. This clean-burning cement roaster can go just about wherever you like -- it's only 7 inches in diameter, but reviewers say it works great. A can of gel fuel is included.

Get it from Target for $39.99.
13
A set of roasting forks for s'mores (and more)
Amazon
Not matter what you use to roast your s'mores, this set of 32-inch telescoping forks will make the job easier. Each wooden handle has a colored end so it's possible to tell who's is who's. The set comes with a carrying bag, too.

Get it from Amazon for $7.64.
14
A beautiful fall wreath
Williams Sonoma
This stunning wreath of preserved botanicals including eucalyptus, mullein and canary grass -- all grown without pesticides -- will match both traditional and modern home decor.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $79.95.
15
Or a more affordable 20-inch goldenrod wreath
Target
This golden wreath will really pop against front doors or painted walls. Perhaps best of all, it's artificial, so it won't need any help to stay looking great.

Get it from Target for $28.
16
A slow cooker for all the best low-effort fall foods...
Amazon
Forget your memories of simmered little sausages on sticks: You can use a slow cooker to turn out amazing fall meals like pot roast, beef Bourguignon, chili and brisket, not to mention staples like soup, refried beans and curries. This slow cooker from Crock Pot comes with a lid lock so you can transport it worry-free to potlucks, tailgates and Thanksgiving dinners.

Get it from Amazon for $50.99.
17
... and slow cooker sauces for shockingly easy dinners
Williams Sonoma
Speaking of low-effort Crock Pot dinners, they can be even more so with sauces and starters made specifically for slow cookers -- like this one for easy short ribs, or another for Yankee pot roast ($16.95).

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $18.95.
18
Souper cubes for freezing
Amazon
It's soup and stew season, and this incredibly handy tray with lid will help you freeze exact portions to enjoy later.

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
19
A cardigan, of course
Old Navy
Gotta have a fall cardi that goes with everything! And if you're heading back to the office, you know you'll need one to leave over your chair. Brrr.

Get it from Old Navy for $44.99 (available in sizes up to 4XL; also in plum, black and dark ivy).
20
E.L.F.'s nourishing facial oil
Amazon
It isn't just leaves that transition to fall: Your skin does, too. Try adding a few dabs of facial oil at the end of your nighttime routine. With rosehip seed, jojoba, sunflower seed, grape seed, meadowfoam, avocado, and sweet almond oils, plus vitamin E, this inexpensive formula rivals the best oil blends from luxury brands.

Get it from Amazon for $10.
21
And some Burt's Bees lip balm
Amazon
It's hard out there for your lips once a brisk wind kicks in. Grab a two- or four-pack of these protective lip balms and stash one in every bag or coat pocket.

Get it from Amazon for $7.49+.
22
A faux ivory pampas grass garland
CB2
This 84" garland will look just as great with pumpkins as it will with your December holiday decor. Two birds, one buy!

Get it from CB2 for $59.95.
23
A 3-in-1 electric leaf blower, leaf vacuum and mulcher
Amazon
Don't let the leaves best you. Not this year. This Black + Decker leaf blower is super versatile: Just pop on the backpack and turn it into a leaf vacuum that'll mulch up the leaves you blew into a heap.

Get it from Amazon for $84.75.
24
Or a leaf rake and some yard bags
Amazon
The rake linked below is designed not to clog, and the bags pictured are a thousand times easier to deal with than regular trash bags. Save yourself!

Get a two pack of leaf bags from Amazon for $24.99, and a Fiskars aluminum leaf rake from Home Depot for $19.99.
25
A fleece stadium blanket
Dick's Sporting Goods
With water resistant backing on one side and soft fleece on the other, this stadium blanket is the hero of fall. It'll be equally handy for picnics, outdoor gatherings and football games.

Get it from Dick's Sporting Goods for $9.97-$39.99 (comes in 6 styles).
26
A crate of fatwood fire starters
LL Bean
Get your fire going the all-natural way. These pine fire starters get your flames going without needing newspaper or other tricks. The natural resin -- not chemicals or additives -- keep them burning for a long time.

Get a crate (approx. 10 pounds) from LL Bean for $59.95.
27
Some flannel and sheepskin slippers
LL Bean
Cold toes at home are the worst! LL Bean's "wicked good" mocs in plaid flannel and sheepskin should last for years.

Get it from LL Bean for $79.
28
Or a pair of cute Dearfoams slippers
Amazon
One HuffPost editor lives in these from November to April, and we can see why: They've got a memory foam insole, faux fur and sherpa linings and are designed to keep sweaty feet dry.

Get it from Amazon for $28.50+ (comes in three colors).
29
A three-pack of cozy socks
Old Navy
Keep your toes toasty with this trio of plush chenille socks. (Bonus: the Halloween-themed pack has glow-in-dark mummy eyes.)

Get it from Old Navy for $12.99 (comes in three style options).
30
You already know
Target
Whether you pile them on your mantle, coffee or dining table, or somewhere in your entry, these jewel-toned pumpkins get everyone in the spirit. Reviewers at Target just can't say enough.

Get 10 small velvet pumpkins for $10 or 10 assorted-size velvet and corduroy pumpkins for $20.
31
Some seasonal kitchen towels
Target
Keep it sweet but subtle with these $3 fringed kitchen towels in a lovely shade of orange.

Get it from Target for $3.
32
Mike's sweet creamy jalapeno mustard
Mike's
Stay just that much warmer inside by swapping your regular mustard for this gourmet version with a little kick. Mike's Mustard is a small business based in northern Michigan.

Get it from Mike's Mustard for $5.50-$11.
33
A Dutch oven from Martha Stewart
Macys
Sear meats, bake casseroles or throw together a soul-warming stew: Martha's Dutch ovens are made of enameled cast iron, just like the more expensive ones. It never needs seasoning, can handle oven heat to 500 degrees, and is pretty enough to go straight from the stovetop to the table.

Get it from Macys for $59.99 (4-qt., 9 colors) or $79.99 (6-qt., 8 colors).
34
Hot chocolate with pumpkin marshmallows
Williams Sonoma
Pumpkin marshmallows! Treat yourself. Or treat a friend or teacher (this makes a great gift).

Get both from Williams Sonoma for $32.
35
A gorgeous Stagg electric kettle with walnut handles...
West Elm
You'll probably be making loads of tea, hot chocolate and pourover coffee to stay toasty, and this chic minimalist electric kettle with its precision spout will bring you joy every time you look at or use it.

Get it from West Elm for $169 or Amazon for $169 (available in 7 colorways).
36
...or a stovetop Stagg kettle in copper
Sur La Table
If you like to heat up your kettle the old-fashioned way -- on the stove -- get Stagg's minimalist pour-over kettle in autumnal copper. The weighted handle puts center mass in the optimal place for pouring, and the built-in thermometer lets you know when your water reaches the exact right temp.

Get it from Sur La Table for $99.
37
A set of tapers in fall colors
Urban Outfitters
One quick-change decor move: Just swap out your current tapers for this pack of six. They're the colors of leaves in late fall.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $16.
38
A set of jewel-like fall dishes
Williams Sonoma
Each piece of this high-gloss stoneware is unique thanks to the mineral-infused glaze fired to create a constellation of colors and patterns. On top of that, it's microwavable, oven and dishwasher safe.

Get a 12-piece set from Williams Sonoma for $139.95.
39
A Merimekko apron
Nordstrom
This sweet print features a fox who has crept into a garden where little birds sit in an evergreen tree. It'll go straight from fall to holiday. (There's also a kitchen towel, pot holder and oven mitt, if you truly want to become one with your kitchen.)

Get it from Nordstrom for $49.
40
Hand pie molds
Williams Sonoma
Leave behind the stress of making one big perfect pie and create little hand pies instead with these three molds.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $19.95.
41
A pair of Staub ceramic baking dishes
Amazon
It's also the season of sides, and you can never have too many ceramic baking dishes for the likes of green beans, potatoes, onion gratin, mac, stuffing, squash casserole -- you name it. These scratch-resistant dishes from Staub are also dishwasher safe.

Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
42
A corduroy button-down boyfriend shirt
Amazon
This fall favorite blouse comes in a whopping 29 different colors or patterns (solids, plaids and colorblock). Reviewers say it's basically a "shacket" -- wear it as either a jacket or a shirt.

Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (up to size 2XL).
43
A cable knit pillow (or three)
Target
Chunky cable knit isn't just for sweaters. These adorable pillows come in 6 autumn colors and three sizes.

Get it from Target for $25-$30.
44
Or a pillow with fall colors that works year-round
Target
No place to store seasonal decor? This square punch needle pillow has all the colors of fall, but will fit right in the rest of the year, too.

Get it from Target for $25.
45
A delightful stovetop popcorn popper
Amazon
Besides the fact that stovetop popcorn is always better than microwaved popcorn, this doesn't require washing and only takes three minutes to pop corn just the way you like it.

Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
46
Bonne Maman's pumpkin spice spread
World Market
It's a limited edition spread from everyone's favorite French jam company, made with pumpkins, sugar, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg.

Get it from World Market for $5.99 or from Amazon for $11.99.
47
A oil diffuser in "leaves" scent
Amazon
This diffuser promises a scent with notes of apples, berries, oranges, cinnamon and white musk.

Get it from Amazon for $20.
