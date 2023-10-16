“The Fall of the House of Usher” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Loosely based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, the gothic horror miniseries follows ruthless pharmaceutical executives and siblings whose heirs start mysteriously dying. As secrets from their past come to light, the family’s empire of wealth and power begins to unravel.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” consists of eight episodes that premiered on Oct. 12 to mostly positive reviews. The show was created by Mike Flanagan, who was behind many other popular Netflix horror projects like “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass.”

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Apple TV+, Max and Paramount+.

“Goosebumps” is the most popular show on Hulu right now. The horror comedy series is based on R. L. Stine’s book series and debuted on Oct. 13 as part of the “Huluween” lineup. (The show is also available for streaming on Disney+, where the first five episodes were also released on the same day as Hulu’s drop.)

“Goosebumps” tells the story of five teens who must work together to recapture supernatural forces after they accidentally release them. Each Friday, one of the next five episodes will be released until the season finale on Nov. 17.

“Lessons in Chemistry” is the second most popular show on Apple TV+ at the moment. The new drama miniseries also premiered on Oct. 13 and is based on the popular novel by Bonnie Garmus.

Starring Brie Larson, the show follows a chemist who gets a job hosting a cooking show in the 1960s and leverages the opportunity to teach housewives about science.

The revival of the ’90s sitcom “Frasier” debuted on Paramount+ on Oct. 12 and reviews have been mixed, to say the least. Still, many fans were excited to see Kelsey Grammer reprise his role as the lovably pompous Dr. Frasier Crane.

Picking up nearly two decades after the original series ended, this new sequel show centers around the titular character’s “third act” as he returns to Boston to reconnect with his son.

While “Naked Attraction” has been getting most of the attention in the Max-sphere, another interesting reality show is trending on the platform. All 14 seasons of the Discovery series “Gold Rush” are available to stream on Max right now.

Based mostly in Canada and Alaska, the series focuses on gold miners, particularly those in family-run mining companies as they risk it all to make a fortune.