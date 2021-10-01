Shop The Trend: The Coziest Sweaters For Fall

The pandemic ushered in an era of comfortable dressing, as many of us worked from home and still continue to do so today. Although we may no longer be wearing sweatpants or pajamas every day, there are still plenty of ways to carry on that sense of comfy chic.

A prime example: the sweater. As the temperatures start to drop, celebrities have been spotted in a range of cozy-looking sweaters, from knit pullovers to jazzed-up cardigans.

Jenny Slate, Awkwafina and Jamie Dornan.

The sweater is of course a classic fall staple. In 2019, a photo of 10 lifestyle influencers posing on fallen leaves in an array of knit sweaters and tall boots went viral and quickly became a meme in the spirit of “Christian Girl Autumn.”

Chris Evans sported a chunky knit pullover in the New England autumn-set movie “Knives Out.” Sweaters also featured prominently against fall backgrounds in “When Harry Met Sally.”

Other iconic sweaters include Mr. Rogers’ red cardigan, Velma’s turtleneck on “Scooby Doo” and Marilyn Monroe’s light purple number in “Let’s Make Love.” Princess Diana was known to rock many cozy sweaters as well ― most notably the Rowing Blazers’ black sheep sweater.

Princess Diana rocked many cozy sweaters throughout her life.

When it comes to 2021 fall sweaters, the options are endless. There are oversized cable knits, crocheted layers, fitted cardigans, collared sweater tops, turtlenecks, zippered sweaters and more.

Bright colors and maximalist prints are particularly popular lately, though you can also keep things understated with a classic neutral or a Fair Isle. You may also give a timeless sweater a trendy twist with your choice of styling ― like monochrome outfits in primary colors or dark academia ensembles.

Getty Images/Edward Berthelot/Michael Campanella/Christian Vierig

However you style your sweater, the goal is to feel ready to light a pumpkin spice candle and cuddle up at home ― or to stroll among the changing leaves with a warm apple cider in hand.

If you’re looking to expand your cozy fall sweater wardrobe, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

