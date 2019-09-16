Big-Ass Pants And 9 Other Trends Everyone Needs For Fall

Don’t take it from the weather report or the calendar, take it from Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird: Fall is back and better than ever.
The power couple gave us reason to get excited about the changing seasons when they appeared in the October issue of InStyle together wearing matching Gucci power outfits involving mixed and matched suiting and amazingly big-ass pants.
Really, if there’s anything that lessens the blow of sweet summer’s end, it’s the prospect of new outfit opportunities, especially when the trends we’re seeing everywhere are oversized and cozy.
Below, check out 10 trends we’re looking forward to wearing this fall.
Big-Ass Pants
Asos, Zara, Shopbop
Tie-Dye (Yes, Still)
Gap, Free People, Aritzia
Animal Prints That Are Not Leopard
Banana Republic, Aritzia, Nordstrom
Cardigans As Shirts
& Other Stories, American Eagle, Everlane
White Booties
Frye, Target, Zara
Plaid Forever
Madewell, Asos, Aritzia
Power Suiting
Banana Republic, Eloquii, Asos
Bowls Of Oatmeal
Target, & Other Stories, Zara
Combat Boots
Dr. Martens, Shopbop
Oversized Coats
Eloquii, H&M, Target
