Style & Beauty

Big-Ass Pants And 9 Other Trends Everyone Needs For Fall

If they're good enough for Megan Rapinoe, they're certainly good enough for us.

Don’t take it from the weather report or the calendar, take it from Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird: Fall is back and better than ever.

The power couple gave us reason to get excited about the changing seasons when they appeared in the October issue of InStyle together wearing matching Gucci power outfits involving mixed and matched suiting and amazingly big-ass pants.

Really, if there’s anything that lessens the blow of sweet summer’s end, it’s the prospect of new outfit opportunities, especially when the trends we’re seeing everywhere are oversized and cozy.

Below, check out 10 trends we’re looking forward to wearing this fall.

Big-Ass Pants
Asos, Zara, Shopbop
From left: Asos Design belted wide-leg pants, $56; Zara plaid pants, $49.90; Rachel Antonoff Bea pleated pants, $228 at Shopbop.
Tie-Dye (Yes, Still)
Gap, Free People, Aritzia
From left: Gap vintage tie-dye raglan sweatshirt, $49.95; Free People we the free psychedelic turtleneck, $78; Aritzia briona blouse, $78.
Animal Prints That Are Not Leopard
Banana Republic, Aritzia, Nordstrom
From left: Banana Republic animal print wide-leg cropped jumpsuit, $149; Aritzia TNA atmosphere tank, $42, and legging, $78; Topshop tiger print sleeveless mesh midi dress, $60 at Nordstrom.
Cardigans As Shirts
& Other Stories, American Eagle, Everlane
From left: & Other Stories wool blend cardigan, $119; American Eagle striped boxy cardigan, $44.95; Everlane cropped alpaca cardigan, $100.
White Booties
Frye, Target, Zara
From left: Frye modern harness chelsea, now $399; Target Valerie microsuede city ankle boots, $34.99; Zara mid-height heeled ankle boots with stretchy panels, $69.90.
Plaid Forever
Madewell, Asos, Aritzia
From left: Madewell flannel bromley shirt, $88; Asos design curve ruffle hem midi dress, now $25; Aritzia trissy checked skirt, $160.
Power Suiting
Banana Republic, Eloquii, Asos
From left: Banana Republic leopard soft blazer, now $100.99, and avery straight-fit leopard ankle pant, now $59; Eloquii long button detail blazer, $119.95, and straight-leg ankle pant, $79.95; Asos White asymmetric suit jacket, now $63.50, and suit pants with pleat detail, now $51.50.
Bowls Of Oatmeal
Target, & Other Stories, Zara
There's a time for bright colors, and there's a time to wear various shades of cooked oats. Right now it's the latter. From left: Target women's short flutter sleeve dress, $36.99; & Other Stories oversized wool blend workwear shirt, $149; Zara textured ruffled top, $69.90.
Combat Boots
Dr. Martens, Shopbop
From left: Dr. Martens Leona boot, $170; Jeffrey Campbell Czech combat boots, $165 at Shopbop; Jeffrey Campbell Gamin lace-up boots, $170 at Shopbop.
Oversized Coats
Eloquii, H&M, Target
From left: Eloquii plaid coat, $189.95; H&M knee-length wool-blend coat, $149; Target long sleeve banded cuff trench coat, $39.99.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

FashionMegan RapinoeFall Fashionsue bird