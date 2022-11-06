31 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses To Wear All Season Long

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Popular items from this list include:
- A sultry Boohoo off-the-shoulder midi dress featuring long sleeves, a plunge-style neck, and a wrap-around style that’ll feel like a cozy hug all night long.
- A faux wrap maxi dress complete with dreamy lace sleeves and a flowy skirt capable of making everything you do look posh and refined.
- A sophisticated Banana Republic wrap-style midi dress boasting a crossover design crafted from luxuriously soft yarn that’ll provide plenty of stretch for when you’re climbing in and out of the hayride.
A sultry Boohoo off-the-shoulder midi dress
This bodycon midi dress is basically a blanket disguised as a seriously stylish frock, and I cannot think of anything better than that on a crisp autumn evening. Available in sizes S–3XL and 11 colors.
A stunning velvet flutter sleeve Lulus maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–3X and two colors.
Promising review:
"This dress fits like a dream. The material is the softest, most comfortable thing to touch. The color was beautiful, and the fit was beautiful; it was the perfect weight for a November wedding in New England. If you are reading reviews to choose a dress, stop reading...this is your dress. I loved it and will be wearing it many, many times to come." — Alexandra H.
A satin button-down maxi shirt dress
Available in sizes 14–28 and three colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is beautiful! Love the color, the feel, and how it looked. I felt rather glamorous in it and was pleasantly surprised by the stretchiness in the fabric." — Kim H.
A faux wrap maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–3X and five colors.
Promising review:
"Perfect for a fall or winter wedding. I'm glad I found this dress because I knew I wanted something long sleeved. It was perfect for the occasion. The dress itself has stretch, but the sleeves don't stretch like that." — ShelbyAnother promising review:
"My sister (the bride) wanted us to wear dark green for a fall wedding. I wanted long sleeves. Way better than my expectations! Not too long (wore flats fine), comfy, even had room for leggings underneath for warmth. Money well spent!" — DR1230
A sophisticated Banana Republic wrap-style midi dress
This long sleeve fitted dress is made with cozy ribbed-knit fabric you can easily toss in the washing machine to clean — no stopping at the dry cleaners necessary! Available in regular sizes XXS–XL, tall sizes S–XL, and two colors.
A fit and flare midi dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors.Promising review:
"If there was an option of 10 stars, I would happily give. This dress looks so amazing. I had just bought it casually but ended up wearing it in a wedding recently and got, like, hundreds of compliments. Looks expensive when you're wearing it. Must buy even if you don’t need it." — Aditi Tiwari
A breathable one-shoulder Boohoo maxi dress
Plus, that leg slit! Feel free to comfortably dance the night away (and get a ton of compliments while you're at it). Available in sizes 12–24 and two colors.
A lantern sleeve V-neck midi dress
Available in standard sizes XS–XL, plus sizes L–5XL, and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Love the way the fabric feels, and it's so comfortable because there is enough stretch, and it's not binding in areas. I plan on wearing it to a fall wedding! Love it!" — Becky CaulkinsAnother promising review:
"Everything about this dress is perfect. The compliments I received the entire night were amazing. Will definitely try another color. I love it." — Soledad/Fidel
A fitted mock turtleneck Old Navy mini dress
Available in regular sizes XS–4X, tall and petite sizes XS–XXL, and six colors.
Promising review:
"I'm so excited to wear this dress once the cooler seasons arrive! When I tried this dress on, I didn't want to take it off. It's comfortable and fitted, but not too tight. This dress can be worn casually or formally, and is very nice to wear overall!" — TC
An Eloquii shawl collar faux leather dress
Available in sizes 14–28 and two colors.
Promising review:
"This is the best faux leather I've ever seen. You really can't tell the difference. It has a buttery smooth texture. Very elegant, timeless, and classy. This is a piece that you can keep for many years, and it will always be in style. This piece is definitely worth investing in." — Sunshine
An elegant bodycon pencil dress
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 45 colors.
, so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member! Available in sizes XS–3XL and 45 colors.Promising review:
"I wore this to officiate my stepsister's wedding. I got so many compliments! Length and neckline were appropriate for the wedding. Material was thick and stretchy. The sleeves were so much fun on the dance floor." — Jill
A graceful satin Lulus maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and five colors.
Promising review:
"I love this dress! I wore it to my friend's fall wedding, and I received so many compliments on it! It's made really well, and the material is so much nicer than I was expecting. Highly recommend!" — Brenee C.Another promising review:
"Great dress to wear to an outdoor fall wedding! I got SO many compliments on the color and style of this dress! Everyone at the wedding asked me where I got it. :)" — Gabbi J.
A lovely floral V-neck maxi dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! I wore this dress to a wedding, and it was such a hit! I got so many compliments! It’s flowy and boho and exactly my style. Really, if you’re considering getting this dress, definitely get it!" — Kate
A classy seamed sheath Ann Taylor dress with wrinkle-free fabric
This strechy, rosemary-colored dress features a softly fitted silhouette, a stylish boatneck, and lined body so you can simply slip it on, and ta-da! Ready for the wedding — with some cute nude heels
, of course. Available in regular sizes 2–14 and petite sizes 00–14.
A sleeveless V-neck evening gown
Available in sizes S–XL.
Promising review:
"I bought a few dresses off of Amazon. I returned all but this one. I wore it to a wedding. Most elegant, comfortable dress I've ever worn.
It formed to my body perfectly. It's made of comfortable fabric, and it's easy to steam out wrinkles. I can see myself wearing this dress on multiple occasions. I am SO happy with this dress. Buy your true size." — Brittany Leinweber
A cozy Express midi dress
Available in sizes XXS–XL and two colors.
Promising review:
"Simple and cute. Last year, I purchased this in a different color, and I was so pleased with it that I purchased it again in the teal-like color. It's very stretchy and has a nice thickness to it." — Vely
A mini sweater dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors.
, so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member! Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress. It is super thick, which makes it a warm wear for fall and winter. This dress with knee high boots is a hit. Most people assumed this was a designer dress. Very soft. Definitely would recommend." — Angela Greco
A jaw-dropping mermaid midi dress
Promising review:
"PERFECT! This dress saved me in a pinch for a New York wedding! It has good stretch while not losing support. I was even able to wash it with my regular clothes, and it’s still in the same shape!" — Kindle customer
Get it from Amazon for $40.99
(available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
A charming floral Loft midi dress
With a tasteful side slit and stylish ruffle sleeves, this little number is sure to serve looks all night long. Available in regular sizes 00–14 and petite sizes 00–12.
A sleek one shoulder ruched bodycon midi dress
Available in sizes S–XL and five colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this dress to wear to a wedding. I FREAKING LOVE THIS DRESS! 10/10 will wear this beauty again. There is a good amount of stretch, and it’s super comfortable. The fabric isn’t itchy. You won’t regret this purchase." — Michelle
Or a Torrid mini chiffon babydoll dress
Available in sizes M–6X and two colors.
Promising review:
"I originally got the black paisley print and then had to go back and order the red floral one, too. These dresses are *perfection*. With fall coming, I expect to wear them with some boots and leggings. The lantern sleeves are beautiful, and they’re very comfortable! Definitely recommend." — Happyface4ever
A swoon-worthy maxi dress
Note: The manufacturer suggests ordering a size down. Available in sizes S–XL and 15 styles.Promising review:
"Fits like a dream. It’s SO comfortable, breathable, and flowy. Only buy this dress if you want to feel beautiful!" — Monica
A mermaid evening gown
Available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors.
, so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member! Available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors.Promising review:
"I loved everything about this dress. It made me feel so empowered, and I got tons of compliments from wedding guests. I highly recommend this dress, and I'm thinking about getting it in every color." — Kir-KirAnother promising review:
"This dress was absolutely PERFECT. The material is thick. I went to a black tie wedding and was complimented many times. It was not see-through, and I was able to dance the night away without worry." — Judy Jordan
A bestselling Anthropologie "Somerset" maxi dress
Available in standard sizes XXS–XL, petite sizes XXS–XL, plus sizes 1X–3X, and nine colors.
Promising review:
"The best-dressed wedding guest! This dress is legit amazing. Between the silk-like fabric and how it flows in the wind while walking, I felt like a million bucks! Such a classic dress. I had no issues with the price tag because I know for sure I’ll be wearing it again! Thanks, Antho, for such a great find!" — Mckaelaaarae
A three-quarter-sleeve A-line dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased a couple other dresses for a wedding, and neither were what I really wanted. Then, I found this dress on Amazon. Based on reviews, I decided to give it a try. I love it! The fabric is just right, lightweight, and flowing.
It fits really nicely. I was worried about the arms being too tight, but they are not tight at all. The print is really nice as well. The search is over. Thank you, thank you!!!" — Cheryl B.Another promising review:
"I have to say this is the most comfortable dress I've ever worn. I love the lightweight material. The stretch in it. Pockets. Everyone paid compliments. Worth every penny." — Maria L. Shields
A Tanisi ruffle sleeve boho midi dress
Designed by the mother-daughter duo
behind the Tanisi
brand, this gorgeous ruffle sleeve boho midi dress features an elegant open back design with a criss-cross detail that's sure to turn a few heads. It's also fully lined (no slip necessary!) and crafted from soft cotton silk for a comfy 'fit you'll want to practically live in. Available in sizes 2–8.
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 20 black styles.
Promising review:
"Wow. This dress is mind-blowing. I had tried on five different dresses for my friend’s wedding, and this was my last hope, and it didn’t disappoint. The perfect length and mix of sexy and elegant. I highly recommend it." — Cinthia L.
A dazzling short sleeve maxi dress
Available in regular sizes 6–16, petite sizes 4–14, plus sizes 14–22, and eight colors.
Promising review:
"I wore this dress to a formal outdoor wedding in Laguna Beach in October! I loved it! This dress fit perfectly, and the flow of the gown was amazing. Many, many compliments (even from complete strangers not at the wedding)." — Marc
A glamorous satin Allen Schwartz dress
This splurge-worthy dress is crafted with 100% Italian poly satin and boasts a luxuriously soft feel that's hard to beat. Available in sizes 0–12.
A comfortable A-line chiffon dress
Available in sizes 4–26
, 14–26 plus, and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this to wear to my youngest son’s October wedding. It looked beautiful, and I received so many compliments. It was inexpensive enough that I won’t feel guilty if I never wear it again, but looked expensive enough that I didn’t feel the least bit out of place. It was very comfortable. Highly recommend." — LaDonna
And a chic BCBG belted trench dress
Available in sizes 36/XXS–46/XL.
Promising review:
"This dress is extremely nice, and the fit is perfect. The fabric, the style, wow!" — Joanne b.