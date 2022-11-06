Shopping
StyleAmazon

31 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses To Wear All Season Long

From casual to formal, these fantastic frocks won't ~leaf~ you hanging.
Brittany Gibson

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

Popular items from this list include:

  • A sultry Boohoo off-the-shoulder midi dress featuring long sleeves, a plunge-style neck, and a wrap-around style that’ll feel like a cozy hug all night long.
  • A faux wrap maxi dress complete with dreamy lace sleeves and a flowy skirt capable of making everything you do look posh and refined.
  • A sophisticated Banana Republic wrap-style midi dress boasting a crossover design crafted from luxuriously soft yarn that’ll provide plenty of stretch for when you’re climbing in and out of the hayride.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Boohoho
A sultry Boohoo off-the-shoulder midi dress
This bodycon midi dress is basically a blanket disguised as a seriously stylish frock, and I cannot think of anything better than that on a crisp autumn evening. Available in sizes S–3XL and 11 colors.
$22 at Boohoo
2
Lulus
A stunning velvet flutter sleeve Lulus maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–3X and two colors.

Promising review: "This dress fits like a dream. The material is the softest, most comfortable thing to touch. The color was beautiful, and the fit was beautiful; it was the perfect weight for a November wedding in New England. If you are reading reviews to choose a dress, stop reading...this is your dress. I loved it and will be wearing it many, many times to come." — Alexandra H.
$79 at Lulus
3
Eloquii
A satin button-down maxi shirt dress
Available in sizes 14–28 and three colors.

Promising review: "This dress is beautiful! Love the color, the feel, and how it looked. I felt rather glamorous in it and was pleasantly surprised by the stretchiness in the fabric." — Kim H.
$24.97 at Eloquii
4
www.amazon.com
A faux wrap maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–3X and five colors.

Promising review: "Perfect for a fall or winter wedding. I'm glad I found this dress because I knew I wanted something long sleeved. It was perfect for the occasion. The dress itself has stretch, but the sleeves don't stretch like that." — Shelby

Another promising review: "My sister (the bride) wanted us to wear dark green for a fall wedding. I wanted long sleeves. Way better than my expectations! Not too long (wore flats fine), comfy, even had room for leggings underneath for warmth. Money well spent!" — DR1230
$29.39+ at Amazon
5
Banana Republic
A sophisticated Banana Republic wrap-style midi dress
This long sleeve fitted dress is made with cozy ribbed-knit fabric you can easily toss in the washing machine to clean — no stopping at the dry cleaners necessary! Available in regular sizes XXS–XL, tall sizes S–XL, and two colors.
$140 at Banana Republic
6
www.amazon.com
A fit and flare midi dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors.Promising review: "If there was an option of 10 stars, I would happily give. This dress looks so amazing. I had just bought it casually but ended up wearing it in a wedding recently and got, like, hundreds of compliments. Looks expensive when you're wearing it. Must buy even if you don’t need it." — Aditi Tiwari
$34.99+ at Amazon
7
Boohoo
A breathable one-shoulder Boohoo maxi dress
Plus, that leg slit! Feel free to comfortably dance the night away (and get a ton of compliments while you're at it). Available in sizes 12–24 and two colors.
$38 at Boohoo
8
www.amazon.com
A lantern sleeve V-neck midi dress
Available in standard sizes XS–XL, plus sizes L–5XL, and 12 colors.

Promising review: "Love the way the fabric feels, and it's so comfortable because there is enough stretch, and it's not binding in areas. I plan on wearing it to a fall wedding! Love it!" — Becky Caulkins

Another promising review: "Everything about this dress is perfect. The compliments I received the entire night were amazing. Will definitely try another color. I love it." — Soledad/Fidel
$29.99+ at Amazon
9
Old Navy
A fitted mock turtleneck Old Navy mini dress
Available in regular sizes XS–4X, tall and petite sizes XS–XXL, and six colors.

Promising review: "I'm so excited to wear this dress once the cooler seasons arrive! When I tried this dress on, I didn't want to take it off. It's comfortable and fitted, but not too tight. This dress can be worn casually or formally, and is very nice to wear overall!" — TC
$34.99 at Old Navy
10
Eloquii
An Eloquii shawl collar faux leather dress
Available in sizes 14–28 and two colors.

Promising review: "This is the best faux leather I've ever seen. You really can't tell the difference. It has a buttery smooth texture. Very elegant, timeless, and classy. This is a piece that you can keep for many years, and it will always be in style. This piece is definitely worth investing in." — Sunshine
$139.95 at Eloquii
11
www.amazon.com
An elegant bodycon pencil dress
FYI, this dress is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member! Available in sizes XS–3XL and 45 colors.

Promising review: "I wore this to officiate my stepsister's wedding. I got so many compliments! Length and neckline were appropriate for the wedding. Material was thick and stretchy. The sleeves were so much fun on the dance floor." — Jill
$42.99+ at Amazon
12
Lulus
A graceful satin Lulus maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and five colors.

Promising review: "I love this dress! I wore it to my friend's fall wedding, and I received so many compliments on it! It's made really well, and the material is so much nicer than I was expecting. Highly recommend!" — Brenee C.

Another promising review: "Great dress to wear to an outdoor fall wedding! I got SO many compliments on the color and style of this dress! Everyone at the wedding asked me where I got it. :)" — Gabbi J.
$69 at Lulus
13
www.amazon.com
A lovely floral V-neck maxi dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and 14 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! I wore this dress to a wedding, and it was such a hit! I got so many compliments! It’s flowy and boho and exactly my style. Really, if you’re considering getting this dress, definitely get it!" — Kate
$39.99+ at Amazon
14
Ann Taylor
A classy seamed sheath Ann Taylor dress with wrinkle-free fabric
This strechy, rosemary-colored dress features a softly fitted silhouette, a stylish boatneck, and lined body so you can simply slip it on, and ta-da! Ready for the wedding — with some cute nude heels, of course. Available in regular sizes 2–14 and petite sizes 00–14.
$124.99 at Ann Taylor
15
www.amazon.com
A sleeveless V-neck evening gown
Available in sizes S–XL.

Promising review: "I bought a few dresses off of Amazon. I returned all but this one. I wore it to a wedding. Most elegant, comfortable dress I've ever worn. It formed to my body perfectly. It's made of comfortable fabric, and it's easy to steam out wrinkles. I can see myself wearing this dress on multiple occasions. I am SO happy with this dress. Buy your true size." — Brittany Leinweber
$58.99 at Amazon
16
Express
A cozy Express midi dress
Available in sizes XXS–XL and two colors.

Promising review: "Simple and cute. Last year, I purchased this in a different color, and I was so pleased with it that I purchased it again in the teal-like color. It's very stretchy and has a nice thickness to it." — Vely
$88 at Express
17
www.amazon.com
A mini sweater dress
FYI, this dress is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member! Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress. It is super thick, which makes it a warm wear for fall and winter. This dress with knee high boots is a hit. Most people assumed this was a designer dress. Very soft. Definitely would recommend." — Angela Greco
$42.99+ at Amazon
18
Amazon
A jaw-dropping mermaid midi dress
Promising review: "PERFECT! This dress saved me in a pinch for a New York wedding! It has good stretch while not losing support. I was even able to wash it with my regular clothes, and it’s still in the same shape!" — Kindle customer

Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
$41.99+ at Amazon
19
Loft
A charming floral Loft midi dress
With a tasteful side slit and stylish ruffle sleeves, this little number is sure to serve looks all night long. Available in regular sizes 00–14 and petite sizes 00–12.
$89.95 at Loft
20
www.amazon.com
A sleek one shoulder ruched bodycon midi dress
Available in sizes S–XL and five colors.

Promising review: "I bought this dress to wear to a wedding. I FREAKING LOVE THIS DRESS! 10/10 will wear this beauty again. There is a good amount of stretch, and it’s super comfortable. The fabric isn’t itchy. You won’t regret this purchase." — Michelle
$38.99 at Amazon
21
Torrid
Or a Torrid mini chiffon babydoll dress
Available in sizes M–6X and two colors.

Promising review: "I originally got the black paisley print and then had to go back and order the red floral one, too. These dresses are *perfection*. With fall coming, I expect to wear them with some boots and leggings. The lantern sleeves are beautiful, and they’re very comfortable! Definitely recommend." — Happyface4ever
$67.57 at Torrid
22
www.amazon.com
A swoon-worthy maxi dress
Note: The manufacturer suggests ordering a size down. Available in sizes S–XL and 15 styles.

Promising review: "Fits like a dream. It’s SO comfortable, breathable, and flowy. Only buy this dress if you want to feel beautiful!" — Monica
$48.98+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A mermaid evening gown
FYI, this dress is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member! Available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors.

Promising review: "I loved everything about this dress. It made me feel so empowered, and I got tons of compliments from wedding guests. I highly recommend this dress, and I'm thinking about getting it in every color." — Kir-Kir

Another promising review: "This dress was absolutely PERFECT. The material is thick. I went to a black tie wedding and was complimented many times. It was not see-through, and I was able to dance the night away without worry." — Judy Jordan
$58.99 at Amazon
24
Anthropologie
A bestselling Anthropologie "Somerset" maxi dress
Available in standard sizes XXS–XL, petite sizes XXS–XL, plus sizes 1X–3X, and nine colors.

Promising review: "The best-dressed wedding guest! This dress is legit amazing. Between the silk-like fabric and how it flows in the wind while walking, I felt like a million bucks! Such a classic dress. I had no issues with the price tag because I know for sure I’ll be wearing it again! Thanks, Antho, for such a great find!" — Mckaelaaarae
$170 at Anthropologie
25
www.amazon.com
A three-quarter-sleeve A-line dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors.

Promising review: "I purchased a couple other dresses for a wedding, and neither were what I really wanted. Then, I found this dress on Amazon. Based on reviews, I decided to give it a try. I love it! The fabric is just right, lightweight, and flowing. It fits really nicely. I was worried about the arms being too tight, but they are not tight at all. The print is really nice as well. The search is over. Thank you, thank you!!!" — Cheryl B.

Another promising review: "I have to say this is the most comfortable dress I've ever worn. I love the lightweight material. The stretch in it. Pockets. Everyone paid compliments. Worth every penny." — Maria L. Shields
$28.99+ at Amazon
26
Tanisi
A Tanisi ruffle sleeve boho midi dress
Designed by the mother-daughter duo behind the Tanisi brand, this gorgeous ruffle sleeve boho midi dress features an elegant open back design with a criss-cross detail that's sure to turn a few heads. It's also fully lined (no slip necessary!) and crafted from soft cotton silk for a comfy 'fit you'll want to practically live in. Available in sizes 2–8.
$140 at Tanisi
27
www.amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 20 black styles.

Promising review: "Wow. This dress is mind-blowing. I had tried on five different dresses for my friend’s wedding, and this was my last hope, and it didn’t disappoint. The perfect length and mix of sexy and elegant. I highly recommend it." — Cinthia L.
$61.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A dazzling short sleeve maxi dress
Available in regular sizes 6–16, petite sizes 4–14, plus sizes 14–22, and eight colors.

Promising review: "I wore this dress to a formal outdoor wedding in Laguna Beach in October! I loved it! This dress fit perfectly, and the flow of the gown was amazing. Many, many compliments (even from complete strangers not at the wedding)." — Marc
$98.39+ at Amazon
29
Allen Schwartz
A glamorous satin Allen Schwartz dress
This splurge-worthy dress is crafted with 100% Italian poly satin and boasts a luxuriously soft feel that's hard to beat. Available in sizes 0–12.
$340 at Allen Schwartz
30
www.amazon.com
A comfortable A-line chiffon dress
Available in sizes 4–26, 14–26 plus, and 12 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this to wear to my youngest son’s October wedding. It looked beautiful, and I received so many compliments. It was inexpensive enough that I won’t feel guilty if I never wear it again, but looked expensive enough that I didn’t feel the least bit out of place. It was very comfortable. Highly recommend." — LaDonna
$64.99 at Amazon
31
BCBG
And a chic BCBG belted trench dress
Available in sizes 36/XXS–46/XL.

Promising review: "This dress is extremely nice, and the fit is perfect. The fabric, the style, wow!" — Joanne b.
$317.19 at BCBG
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A cropped pullover

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The Most Common RSV Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Work/Life

What Happens To Your Brain And Body When You Work More Than 40 Hours A Week

Travel

11 Items Travel Experts Would Never Buy On A Trip

Relationships

If You’re Looking For Love Right Now, You’re Probably ‘Infla-Dating’

Relationships

Is ‘Stress Spillover’ Screwing Up Your Relationship?

Food & Drink

Regenerative Farming Is Buzzy Now, But It’s Nothing New For Native Americans

Travel

11 Mistakes Travelers Make On A Long-Haul Flight

Shopping

31 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Just Wants To Be Cozy At All Times

Shopping

36 Products That'll Improve How You Feel About Your Home

Shopping

Layerable Shirts For Men To Stay Cool And Cozy This Fall

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

You May Need A Knee Pillow To Sleep At Night, According To A Physical Therapist

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Wired Headphones You Don't Need To Remember To Charge

Wellness

New Study Finds A Compelling Reason To Cut Back On Drinking

Style & Beauty

Storing Your Jewelry This Common Way Will Actually Ruin It

Shopping

This Reviewer-Beloved Food Warmer Is Perfect For Taking Thanksgiving Leftovers To Work

Food & Drink

'Quiet Quit' Thanksgiving Cooking And Order Your Entire Meal In A Box

Shopping

The Best-Rated Gifts Of Amazon's Wedding Registry Are Here

Divorce

Want To Get A Divorce? Here's What To Do First, According To Lawyers

Parenting

Is Your Kid Stalling At Bedtime? Here’s A Fix.

Food & Drink

8 Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes That Are Probably Better Than Homemade

Shopping

29 Cozy Sweaters To Live Your Best Fall Life

Shopping

The Cloafer Is The Fall Footwear Trend You Should Slip On ASAP

Shopping

The Luxury Fragrance Dupes You Can Get At Walmart for Under $50

Wellness

7 Habits That Will Drastically Improve Your Energy Levels

Shopping

My Highlighter-Yellow Ugg Boots Brighten Up The Dreariest Days

Shopping

The $10 Trick That Wardrobe Stylists Use To Keep Cleavage In Place

Shopping

28 Reliable Pieces Of Clothing If You’re Always In A Rush

Parenting

8 Ways You May Be An 'Almond Mom' Without Even Knowing It

Shopping

33 Products You Need If You Dream Of An Organized Kitchen

Food & Drink

10 Unbelievably Delicious Recipes That Topped Instagram In October

Home & Living

How To Locate Your iPhone, Even If It's Turned Off

Parenting

31 Scarily Relatable Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents

Shopping

The Best Toothbrushes That Dentists Use At Home

Shopping

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Parenting

How To Adjust Your Kid’s Sleep Schedule Before Daylight Saving Time Ends

Parenting

The Rude Things People Say To Breastfeeding Moms

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Are The Cult-Favorite Items Chefs Actually Keep In Their Kitchens

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country