White House Correspondent Dodges Falling Lights Like She's In 'The Matrix'

NBC News’ Kristen Welker swerved to avoid two falling TV light stands during her live broadcast outside the White House Thursday.

The White House correspondent then calmly continued her report about the coronavirus pandemic, like it was no big deal. Check out the clip here:

That time @kwelkernbc (an already amazing journalist) became a legend. pic.twitter.com/FhxiJp9ATw — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) April 22, 2020

Some people on Twitter suggested Welker’s moves were straight out of “The Matrix” movie franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, or a supernatural thriller.

Kristen Welker like Neo in The Matrix. — generation jones🍑 (@JoeRhile) April 22, 2020

That looks like a scene from a supernatural thriller! Bravo Kristen! — Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) April 22, 2020

Welker’s sidestep also came to the attention of the Philadelphia Eagles, which tweeted this spoof scouting report in response:

Scouting report: Prospect clearly has superior knowledge of the game and raw talent to complement her speed. Elite ability to avoid contact in small spaces. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 22, 2020

NBC anchor Andrea Mitchell, meanwhile, hailed her colleague as “intrepid” for not missing a beat during their interview “despite gusts of wind and falling light stands.”

“But boy did it scare all of us,” Mitchell tweeted.

The intrepid @kwelkernbc doesn’t miss a beat despite gusts of wind and falling light stands. But boy did it scare all of us. Thanks always to my friend, Kristen, for carrying on. pic.twitter.com/9lwa5EqyZp — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 22, 2020