White House Correspondent Dodges Falling Lights Like She's In 'The Matrix'

NBC News’ Kristen Welker swerved to avoid two falling TV light stands during her live broadcast outside the White House Thursday.
The White House correspondent then calmly continued her report about the coronavirus pandemic, like it was no big deal. Check out the clip here:
Some people on Twitter suggested Welker’s moves were straight out of “The Matrix” movie franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, or a supernatural thriller.
Welker’s sidestep also came to the attention of the Philadelphia Eagles, which tweeted this spoof scouting report in response:
NBC anchor Andrea Mitchell, meanwhile, hailed her colleague as “intrepid” for not missing a beat during their interview “despite gusts of wind and falling light stands.”
“But boy did it scare all of us,” Mitchell tweeted.
