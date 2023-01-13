What's Hot

EntertainmentJoe Biden Fox NewsJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Lets Fox News Have It With Jab On Biden's Documents

Fallon didn’t waste time taking a swipe at Fox News as he flipped to a doctored clip mocking the network's coverage on Thursday.
Ben Blanchet

Jimmy Fallon looped a Fox News diss into his monologue as he tackled the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s office and home (You can watch Fallon’s comments around the 1:23 mark in the clip below).

The Tonight Show” host played a clip of Biden, who declared that people know he takes classified documents and materials “seriously” on Thursday.

Republicans have criticized Biden following the discovery – which has prompted a special counsel’s investigation – and have sought to find similarities between his case and former President Donald Trump’s storage of classified documents.

The two situations, however, have their share of “key differences,” as The Hill noted this week.

Fallon didn’t waste time taking a swipe at Fox News as he flipped to a doctored clip that he claimed the network “aired” of Biden’s address.

“People know that I take classified documents,” Biden says in the manipulated clip that transitioned to a Fox News alert graphic.

Fallon joked about the documents later in his monologue after he mentioned the reopening of bathrooms in New York City’s subway system.

“And you’re not going to believe this, when they opened them up, they found more classified documents,” he quipped.

