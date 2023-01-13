Jimmy Fallon Lets Fox News Have It With Jab On Biden's Documents

Jimmy Fallon looped a Fox News diss into his monologue as he tackled the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s office and home (You can watch Fallon’s comments around the 1:23 mark in the clip below).

The two situations, however, have their share of “key differences,” as The Hill noted this week.

Fallon didn’t waste time taking a swipe at Fox News as he flipped to a doctored clip that he claimed the network “aired” of Biden’s address.

“People know that I take classified documents,” Biden says in the manipulated clip that transitioned to a Fox News alert graphic.

Fallon joked about the documents later in his monologue after he mentioned the reopening of bathrooms in New York City’s subway system.

