Jimmy Fallon Desperately Searches For Clues On Next Taylor Swift Album

Jimmy Fallon tried to fill in a “Blank Space” in Taylor Swift’s discography on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

Fallon, who interviewed the “Red” singer ahead of her last album in 2021, tried to uncover Swift’s next release in a bit with The Roots’ frontman Black Thought, aka Tariq Trotter.

The host questioned if Swift’s “1989” and “Speak Now” rerecordings would both come out Friday.

Swift has been remaking her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun bought and sold the master recordings for them, an action she later criticized.

Black Thought later asked Fallon how he would know the answer to a “rumor.”

Fallon, who claimed the “clues are everywhere” about the albums’ release dates, preceded to unearth a number of hints sprinkled throughout Swift’s music videos and online merch store.

The host, who sped through the first clue, asked Black Thought if he “followed” along with his rant.

“Yeah, no,” the frontman replied.

You can follow Fallon’s complicated, minute-plus investigation into Swift below.

Is “1989 (#TaylorsVersion)” coming out tonight?! Jimmy Knows Places that she’s dropped hints 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/F1Wi9Bd9rP — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 13, 2022

Fallon isn’t the only late night host who loves the “Lover” singer’s music.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert quizzed Swift about the meaning of her song “Hey Stephen” from her album “Fearless” in 2021.

Colbert played a 2009 clip from “The Colbert Report” where he wondered if Swift’s original version of “Hey Stephen” was about him.

“‘Hey Stephen’ has got to be about me, just like ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ has got to be about Lucille Ball flying in an airplane with all her jewelry,” Colbert said in 2021. “To believe anything else, you’d have to be high on acid.”

Colbert later asked Swift, who wrote the song for country music singer Stephen Barker Liles, if the song was about him.

“No,” Swift swiftly replied. “I mean, I first recorded that song in 2008, I think I was, like, 18.”

“Yeah, I was also a younger age,” Colbert joked.